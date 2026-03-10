Memphis Grizzlies vs Philadelphia 76ers Odds, Spread, and Total

Returning home on the second night of a back-to-back, the Sixers aim to sweep the season series Tuesday against the Grizzlies. With both rosters decimated by injuries, Philadelphia and Memphis limp into the 7 p.m. tipoff at Xfinity Mobile Arena looking for a much-needed victory.

Philadelphia (34-30) continues to navigate life without its top four players following a 115-101 loss to the Cavaliers on Monday. Joel Embiid (oblique), Tyrese Maxey (finger), and Paul George (suspension) are all out, while rookie VJ Edgecombe (back) is listed as day-to-day. In their absence, Quentin Grimes stepped up to score 17 points against Cleveland, while Justin Edwards provided a spark off the bench with 14.

Memphis (23-40) arrives in Philadelphia on a four-game losing streak, having dropped 126-115 to Brooklyn on Monday. The Grizzlies' injury report is staggering; they dressed just eight players against the Nets, three of whom were on two-way contracts. Missing stars like Ja Morant, the team relied heavily on Rayan Rupert (20 points) and GG Jackson (18 points).

The Sixers won a thrilling 139-136 overtime shootout in Memphis on Dec. 30, but Tuesday's matchup will feature vastly different lineups for both squads. Coverage will air on NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Spread

Grizzlies +3.5 (-112)

76ers -3.5 (-104)

Moneyline

Grizzlies +141

76ers -153

Total

Over 228.5 (-101)

Under 228.5 (-107)

Note: The above data was collected on March 10, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Grizzlies vs 76ers Betting Trends

The Grizzlies are 4-1 against the spread in their last five road games.

The 76ers are 1-4 against the spread in their past five games playing at home.

The total has gone over in 12 of the Grizzlies' past 17 matchups.

The total has gone under in four of the 76ers' last five games.

The Grizzlies have won 13 of the last 20 matchups against the 76ers.

The over has hit in eight of the last 11 meetings between these teams in Philadelphia.

Grizzlies vs 76ers Injury Reports

Grizzlies

Ty Jerome, G — Day to day (calf).

Taylor Hendricks, F — Day to day (thumb).

Cedric Coward, F — Day to day (knee).

Scotty Pippen Jr., G — Day to day (toe).

Santi Aldama, F — Day to day (knee).

Taj Gibson, F — Day to day (conditioning).

Ja Morant, G — Out (elbow).

Brandon Clarke, F — Out (calf).

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, G — Out (finger).

Zach Edey, C — Out (ankle).

76ers

VJ Edgecombe, G — Day to day (back).

Tyrese Maxey, G — Out (finger).

Joel Embiid, C — Out (oblique).

Johni Broome, F — Out (knee).

Grizzlies vs 76ers Predictions and Picks

"The Grizzlies have really struggled to get anything going lately with the long list of injuries they've had to deal with, and things went from bad to worse after getting routed by the lowly Nets, who rested Michael Porter Jr. The 76ers haven't been a whole lot better as they've been plagued by injuries themselves, but I think they can do enough to secure a narrow win and cover against this severely depleted Grizzlies team." — Peter Tran, PickDawgz

"Memphis is hard to trust here. It has had one of the worst defenses in the league over the last week, allowing at least 122 points in 3 straight games. Without any of its stars expected to be active and in full tank mode, expect Memphis to struggle Tuesday evening." — Nathan Beighle, Sportsbook Wire