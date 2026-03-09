Philadelphia 76ers vs Cleveland Cavaliers Odds, Spread, and Total

Again down their top three stars, the Sixers head to Ohio on Monday night as heavy underdogs against Donovan Mitchell and the Cavaliers. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. at Rocket Arena, with coverage on NBC Sports Philadelphia and FanDuel Sports Network Ohio.

Philadelphia (34-29) enters the matchup reeling, having dropped to eighth place in the Eastern Conference after a 125-116 loss to Atlanta on Saturday. The Sixers' brutal injury luck continued in that defeat, as All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey suffered a sprained right finger late in the game. With Maxey out, head coach Nick Nurse will be forced to rely heavily on Kelly Oubre Jr. and Quentin Grimes, as Joel Embiid (oblique) and Paul George (suspension) remain sidelined.

Cleveland (39-25) returns home looking to shake off a 109-98 loss to Boston on Sunday that snapped a seven-game home winning streak. Despite the quick turnaround, the Cavaliers remain comfortably in fourth place in the East.

Donovan Mitchell showed no rust in his return from a groin injury on Sunday, pouring in 30 points against the Celtics. Mitchell averages 28.6 points per game, supported by veteran playmaker James Harden, who adds 24.2 points and 8.1 assists per night. The Cavs may be without starting center Jarrett Allen, who is listed as day-to-day with a knee injury.

The Cavaliers have dominated the season series, winning the first three matchups, including a 117-115 victory on Jan. 16.

Spread

76ers +13 (-107)

Cavaliers -12 (-101)

Moneyline

76ers +519

Cavaliers -582

Total

Over 226.5 (-102)

Under 226.5 (-106)

Note: The above data was collected on March 9, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

76ers vs Cavaliers Betting Trends

The 76ers are 19-11 against the spread on the road.

The Cavaliers are 13-20 against the spread at home.

The total has gone over in five of the 76ers' past six road matchups.

The total has gone under in four of the Cavaliers' past six games.

The 76ers are 8-4 against the spread in the last 12 matchups against the Cavaliers.

The Cavaliers have won and the over has hit in six of the last seven meetings between the teams.

76ers vs Cavaliers Injury Reports

76ers

Joel Embiid, C — Day to day (oblique).

Tyrese Maxey, G — Day to day (finger).

VJ Edgecombe, G — Day to day (back).

Johni Broome, C — Out (knee).

Paul George, F — Out (suspension).

Cavaliers

Jarrett Allen, C — Day to day (knee).

Max Strus, G — Day to day (foot).

Tyrese Proctor, G — Day to day (quadriceps).

76ers vs Cavaliers Predictions and Picks

"These teams have already met three times this season, with the Cavaliers winning all three, and I don't see that trend changing for this meeting, with the 76ers missing so many key players. The Cavaliers haven't been at their best lately, but this is a game they really should have no trouble winning. The line is hefty, but I think the Cavaliers get the win and cover with relative ease in this matchup." — Peter Tran, PickDawgz

"This is a lot of points for a Cavs team that played yesterday and is a little banged up. However, the 76ers are down Maxey and Embiid, and they've been free-falling for a while now. The 76ers have lost six of their last 10 games .... Big line, but there have been games lately where the 76ers look off. Without two and possibly their top three players, this game could get ugly. I'm forced to lay the number with the Cavs at home." — Randy Chamber, Sports Chat Place