ContestsEventsThe Fanatic Pro Shop
LISTEN LIVE

NFL Free Agency Tracker: The Latest News Across The League

It’s almost time for the official start of NFL free agency! Get the latest news and rumors, biggest signings, and more across the league, as the “legal tampering” phase begins…

Staff
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 16: Detail of Wilson footballs with the NFL logo before the first half of the NFL Preseason 2025 game between New York Jets and New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on August 16, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
Sarah Stier/Getty Images

It's almost time for the official start of NFL free agency! Get the latest news and rumors, biggest signings, and more across the league, as the "legal tampering" phase begins and teams begin shaping their rosters for the 2026 season.

Read below for live updates...

Giants re-sign TE Chris Manhertz

The Giants got a jump on free agency by keeping veteran tight end Chris Manhertz from getting to the open market, agreeing to a new one-year deal to keep him in New York, according to Adam Schefter. Manhertz has been remarkably durable for the Giants, playing all but one possible regular season game since 2021.

While Manhertz doesn't make an impact as a pass-catcher, he's been a dependable inline blocker and John Harbaugh saw enough value to keep him in the fold in his first season as head coach.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 02: Chris Manhertz #85 of the New York Giants in action during the NFL 2025 game against the San Francisco 49ers at MetLife Stadium on November 02, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Eagles taking trade calls on Jalen Carter

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Eagles are getting calls from other teams on potential trades involving defensive tackle Jalen Carter. This comes on the heels of the team signing nose tackle Jordan Davis to a three-year extension that makes him the highest-paid player ever at his position.

This doesn't necessarily mean the Eagles are shopping Carter, or that they won't also sign him to an extension. But it makes logical sense for other clubs to gauge his availability in the wake of Davis' new contract.

Optimism for Phillips to stay in Philly

According to Ian Rapoport, there's "optimism" that the Eagles will reach a new deal with free-agent-to-be edge rusher Jaelan Phillips before he officially hits the open market. They have until Wednesday at 4 p.m. EST to do so, and Phillips will be able to negotiate with other teams starting at noon on Monday.

Next: NFL Off-Season Dates Fans Need To Know

Carolina PanthersDetroit LionsNew York GiantsNew York JetsPhiladelphia Eagles
StaffWriter
Related Stories
LANDOVER, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 20: Jordan Davis #90 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates in the fourth quarter at Northwest Stadium on December 20, 2025 in Landover, Maryland.
Eagles // NFLEagles Make Jordan Davis The Highest Paid NT In NFL HistoryDylan MacKinnon
Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; The NFL Scouting Combine Experience at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images Mock Draft
NFLNFL Mock Draft 1.0: Building off the Combine
SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02:  NFL commissioner Roger Goodell speaks during Super Bowl LX Opening Night at San Jose McEnery Convention Center on February 02, 2026 in San Jose, California.
NFLNFL Salary Cap Up $22 Million From Last SeasonDylan MacKinnon
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect