NFL Free Agency Tracker: The Latest News Across The League

It's almost time for the official start of NFL free agency! Get the latest news and rumors, biggest signings, and more across the league, as the "legal tampering" phase begins and teams begin shaping their rosters for the 2026 season.

Read below for live updates...

Giants re-sign TE Chris Manhertz

The Giants got a jump on free agency by keeping veteran tight end Chris Manhertz from getting to the open market, agreeing to a new one-year deal to keep him in New York, according to Adam Schefter. Manhertz has been remarkably durable for the Giants, playing all but one possible regular season game since 2021.

While Manhertz doesn't make an impact as a pass-catcher, he's been a dependable inline blocker and John Harbaugh saw enough value to keep him in the fold in his first season as head coach.

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Eagles taking trade calls on Jalen Carter

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Eagles are getting calls from other teams on potential trades involving defensive tackle Jalen Carter. This comes on the heels of the team signing nose tackle Jordan Davis to a three-year extension that makes him the highest-paid player ever at his position.

This doesn't necessarily mean the Eagles are shopping Carter, or that they won't also sign him to an extension. But it makes logical sense for other clubs to gauge his availability in the wake of Davis' new contract.

Optimism for Phillips to stay in Philly