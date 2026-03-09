New York Rangers vs Philadelphia Flyers: Odds, Spread, And Total

The New York Rangers will look to tighten up the defense as they battle the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday night at 7 p.m. EST.

The Rangers are 24-30-8 and eighth in the Metropolitan Division. They just lost to the New Jersey Devils on the road, 6-3. The first two periods were full of back-and-forth scoring, then the Devils took over in the third period with three goals. New York was outshot 35-20, but won in hits 23-9 and in faceoffs 34-28. The power play was 0-for-4, and the penalty kill was 0-for-3 on stops. The Rangers gave the puck away a lot and couldn't keep the scoring depth going for three periods.

The Flyers are 29-22-11 and fifth in the Metropolitan Division. They just beat the Pittsburgh Penguins on the road 4-3 in a shootout. Philly never led in regulation and was always quick to bounce back on the Pittsburgh goals. The Flyers were outshot 23-15, but won in hits 26-19 and faceoffs 38-31. The power play was 0-for-2, and the penalty kill was 5-for-6 on stops. Philly did well blocking shots, and the third star of the game was Denver Barkey with one goal.

Spread

Rangers +1.5 (-200)

Flyers -1.5 (+180)

Money line

Rangers +129

Flyers -141

Total

OVER 5.5 (-111)

UNDER 5.5 (-103)

Note: The above data was collected on March 9, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Rangers vs Flyers Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 12 of the NY Rangers' last 18 games.

NY Rangers are 4-15 SU in their last 19 games.

NY Rangers are 13-5 SU in their last 18 games against Philadelphia.

The total has gone UNDER in eight of Philadelphia's last nine games.

Philadelphia is 4-1 SU in its last five games.

The total has gone OVER in four of Philadelphia's last five games against the NY Rangers.

Rangers vs Flyers Injury Reports

New York Rangers

J.T. Miller, C - Injured reserve

Matt Rempe, C - Injured reserve

Philadelphia Flyers

Garnet Hathaway, RW - Day-to-day

Travis Konecny, RW - Day-to-day

Nick Seeler, D - Day-to-day

Rodrigo Abols, C - Injured reserve

Tyson Foerster, RW - Injured reserve

Ryan Ellis, D - Injured reserve

Rangers vs Flyers Predictions and Picks

New York is 26th in scoring, tied for 22nd in goals against, 12th on the power play, and 21st on the penalty kill. Mika Zibanejad leads the team in goals. The Rangers are 16-15-2 on the road and 3-5-2 in their last 10 games. New York has been in a bit of a win-loss mode and looking for consistency on both sides of the puck. They will look to keep the offense trending up and try to have the defense play better in the critical stretches.

Philadelphia is 25th in scoring, 17th in goals against, 31st on the power play, and 15th on the penalty kill. The Flyers are 14-10-7 at home and 5-3-2 in their last 10 games. This team is pretty banged up and missing some key guys on offense and defense. Philly has won four of their last five games, and defense has been the main theme for the wins.

Best Bet: Flyers Money Line