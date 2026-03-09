Jaelan Phillips Leaves Eagles To Sign With Panthers

In the few days before NFL Free Agency started, reports suggested that bringing back Jaelan Phillips was a high priority for the Eagles. The two sides did not reach a deal before Legal Tampering started. About 40 minutes after that window opened, the Edge Rusher signed a deal, just not with the Eagles. Phillips and the Panthers agreed to a 4-year $120 million deal.

Phillips had 5 sacks last year between the Eagles and the Dolphins. That might seem a low number for what he got paid. The sacks do not exactly do his play justice. Phillips had 44 pressures after joining the Eagles and was a big part of their run defense.

What's Next For Eagles?

The Eagles sent the Dolphins a 3rd round pick before the trade deadline. The stats might not show it, but his impact on the defensive line could be immediately felt. The Eagles' defense was good before the deadline. After acquiring Phillips, they were one of the elite units in the NFL. Even when Jalen Carter missed extended time after a procedure on both of his shoulders, the defense never missed a beat.

Reports suggested the Eagles and Phillips made significant progress on a deal. But that deal never materialized. The Panthers were evidently willing to offer more, either in years or AAV.

The Eagles already signed Jordan Dais to a major extension. They are still working on doing the same for Jalen Carter. Both Cooper DeJean and Quinyon Mitchell are eligible next off-season. Their defense is about to get very expensive. It seems this was a price the Eagles were unwilling or unable to match.

It leaves the Eagles pretty thin at Edge. They have former 1st round pick Nolan Smith, who is also eligible for an extension, and former 3rd round pick Jalyx Hunt. Both have been solid, but there was a reason the Eagles went out and spent a 3rd round pick to bring in Jaelan Phillips. Smith and Hunt were not quite getting the job done as the lead guys.