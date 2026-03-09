ContestsEventsThe Fanatic Pro Shop
LISTEN LIVE

Jaelan Phillips Leaves Eagles To Sign With Panthers

In the few days before NFL Free Agency started, reports suggested that bringing back Jaelan Phillips was a high priority for the Eagles. The two sides did not reach a…

Dylan MacKinnon
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 16: Jaelan Phillips #50 of the Philadelphia Eagles leaves the field following a game against the Detroit Lions at Lincoln Financial Field on November 16, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
(Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

In the few days before NFL Free Agency started, reports suggested that bringing back Jaelan Phillips was a high priority for the Eagles. The two sides did not reach a deal before Legal Tampering started. About 40 minutes after that window opened, the Edge Rusher signed a deal, just not with the Eagles. Phillips and the Panthers agreed to a 4-year $120 million deal.

Phillips had 5 sacks last year between the Eagles and the Dolphins. That might seem a low number for what he got paid. The sacks do not exactly do his play justice. Phillips had 44 pressures after joining the Eagles and was a big part of their run defense.

What's Next For Eagles?

The Eagles sent the Dolphins a 3rd round pick before the trade deadline. The stats might not show it, but his impact on the defensive line could be immediately felt. The Eagles' defense was good before the deadline. After acquiring Phillips, they were one of the elite units in the NFL. Even when Jalen Carter missed extended time after a procedure on both of his shoulders, the defense never missed a beat.

Reports suggested the Eagles and Phillips made significant progress on a deal. But that deal never materialized. The Panthers were evidently willing to offer more, either in years or AAV.

The Eagles already signed Jordan Dais to a major extension. They are still working on doing the same for Jalen Carter. Both Cooper DeJean and Quinyon Mitchell are eligible next off-season. Their defense is about to get very expensive. It seems this was a price the Eagles were unwilling or unable to match.

It leaves the Eagles pretty thin at Edge. They have former 1st round pick Nolan Smith, who is also eligible for an extension, and former 3rd round pick Jalyx Hunt. Both have been solid, but there was a reason the Eagles went out and spent a 3rd round pick to bring in Jaelan Phillips. Smith and Hunt were not quite getting the job done as the lead guys.

Smith has been solid, but not spectacular. He has also struggled to stay on the field. Hunt showed great progress in his 2nd season, but is he ready to be the lead guy? Acquiring another edge Rusher, either via the draft, free agency, or a trade, moves up near the top of the Eagles priorites now that Phillips is in Carolina.

NFLPhiladelphia Eagles
Dylan MacKinnonEditor
Dylan MacKinnon is The Digital Content Coordinator For 97.5 The Fanatic. he has been an Eagles, Flyers, Sixers, and Flyers fan his whole life. He graduated from Rutgers University with a Bachelors in Journalism. Dylan has worked at the Fanatic since 2016, starting as an Intern, moving to the Street team, and eventually was hired as an Associate Producer before settling into his current role in the Digital Department. You may hear him referred to on-air as "The D-Train."
Related Stories
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 14: A.J. Brown #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on December 14, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Eagles // NFLEagles Free Agency Tracker: Every Signing, Trade, and RumorsDylan MacKinnon
Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 to win Super Bowl LIX
NFLJalen Hurts Talks About the Inspiration for His New Children’s Book, ‘Better Than a Touchdown’Rachel Pitts
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 16: Detail of Wilson footballs with the NFL logo before the first half of the NFL Preseason 2025 game between New York Jets and New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on August 16, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
NFLNFL Free Agency Tracker: The Latest News Across The LeagueStaff
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect