Eagles Free Agency Tracker: Every Signing, Trade, and Rumors

NFL Free Agency is here! What will the Eagles do? Could AJ Brown be on the move? Will they extend any of their young players on defense? Keep track of every Eagles-related move, including Eagles free agents signing elsewhere, right here.

Eagles Extend Jordan Davis

Their first big move was extending their former 1st round pick Jordan Davis. The big DT was heading into the final year of his rookie deal. He showed steady improvement every year, before busting out last season with an All-Pro-worthy performance.

Conditioning was a concern in the first few years. But Davis put in the hard work, played over 60% of the snaps last year, and kept his play at a high level. The Eagles rewarded him with a 3-year deal worth $78 million that will keep him here for 4 more seasons. it also makes him the highest-paid NT in the league.

Read more about the deal and his great 2025 season here.

Eagles Working On Extension With Jalen Carter

With Davis locked up, the next big extension will be his fellow Georgia Bulldog, Jalen Carter. There have been rumors Eagles might trade Carter, but our own Bill Colarulo reported that the trade rumors are a smoke screen, and one of the Eagles' main priorities is extending the young DT.

Jaelan Phillips Signs With Carolina Panthers

The Eagles entered free agency with 4 big names as pending FAs. The name at the top of the list was Jaelan Phillips, whom they traded a 3rd round pick for at the deadline. Going into Legal Tampering, reports suggested the two sides were working on a deal.

The Panthers coming in and offering 4-years $120 million spoiled that. The Eagles couldn't match, and Phillips heads down to Carolina. It leaves them pretty thin at Edge, making the position a priority in either the rest of free agency or the draft.

Eagles Restruce Michael Carter II

Michael Carter did not see the field much after the Eagles traded for him at the deadline. They brought him in more as much-needed depth in case of injury, with few other CBs behind Cooper DeJean, having experience in the slot. He is still under contract, but the Eagles didn't rework his deal to open up some cap space this season.

We don't have a number on how much they saved, but Carter was due to count for $10.1 million against the cap. A bit too much for a backup CB. Carter could also play some Safety, which could be important if they lose Reed Blankenship in Free Agency.

Jahan Dotson To The Falcons

Giving up a 3rd round pick for Dotson never panned out for the Eagles. In the old offense, there were just not enough targets to go around. Dotson was the 5th option on the offense, and arguably the 6th if you count Hurts running the ball as another option.