This Day in Sports History: March 8

Sports in March include crucial stretches of the NBA and NHL seasons, MLB Spring Training/Opening Day, March Madness, NASCAR, Formula 1, UFC Fight Nights, and some PGA Tour Events. Over the years, March 8 has witnessed many notable moments and stories involving sporting legends. Here are some of them.

Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records

Great moments in sports history from March 8 included:

1865: In the 27th Grand National, Captain Henry Coventry won aboard French outsider Alcibiade at 100/7.

1906 : In the Stanley Cup, Ottawa HC beat Smiths Falls (ON), 8-2 for a 2-0 sweep of the challenge series.

1930 : Babe Ruth signed a 2-year contract for $160,000 with the New York Yankees.

1931 : Tennis player Jack Crawford won the first of four Australian titles, as he beat fellow Australian Harry Hopman.

1936 : The first stock car race is held in Daytona Beach, Florida.

1954 : The Milwaukee Hawks defeated the Baltimore Bullets in both games of a doubleheader (64-54 and 65-54), and it marked the only time in NBA history that the same two teams played a doubleheader on the same day.

1958 : In the fifth Atlantic Coast Conference Men's Basketball Tournament, Maryland beat North Carolina, 86-74.

1968 : 6-year-old Tommy Moore scored a hole-in-one in golf (Hagerstown, Maryland)

1971 : The Milwaukee Bucks won their 20th straight NBA game, and at the time, it was an NBA record.

1985 : The Ice Dance Championship in Tokyo was won by Bestemianova & Bukin.

1985 : In the sixth Big East Men's Basketball Tournament, Georgetown beat St. John's, 92-80.

1986 : In the 27th Southeastern Conference Men's Basketball Tournament, Kentucky beat Alabama, 83-72.

1986 : Martina Navratilova became the first tennis player to earn $10 million.

1989 : Roger Kingdom ran an indoor world record time of 7.37 seconds in the 60-meter hurdles race.

1992 : Ray Floyd, at 49 years old, won the Doral Open and became one of the oldest to win a PGA Tour title.

1998 : In the 45th ACC Men's Basketball Tournament, No 4. North Carolina beat No. 1 Duke, 83-68.

2008 : Lindsey Vonn set a record with her 10th career World Cup downhill victory.

2010 : The UConn Huskies set an NCAA women's record by winning their 71st consecutive game, and surpassed their own previous mark.

2020 : In the ICC Women's Cricket T20 World Cup, Melbourne: Defending champions Australia beat India by 85 runs.

: In the ICC Women's Cricket T20 World Cup, Melbourne: Defending champions Australia beat India by 85 runs. 2022: Reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers agreed to remain with the Green Bay Packers, and the deal was a 4-year, $200 million contract, and that made him the highest-paid player in NFL history.

Three athletes who stood out on March 8 were Jack Crawford, Ray Floyd, and Lindsey Vonn.