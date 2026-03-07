This Day in Sports History: March 7

Sports in March include crucial stretches of the NBA and NHL seasons, MLB Spring Training/Opening Day, March Madness, NASCAR, Formula 1, UFC Fight Nights, and some PGA Tour Events. Over the years, March 7 has witnessed many notable moments and stories involving sporting legends. Here are some of them.

Charles is famous for his precise boxing style, elite defense, and defeating some Hall of Famers. Carr is one of the greatest scorers in NCAA history and the first-ever #1 overall draft pick for the Cleveland Cavaliers in 1971. Abbott is famous for a stellar 10-season career (1989–1999) achieved despite being born without a right hand.