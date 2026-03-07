Eagles Make Jordan Davis The Highest Paid NT In NFL History

The NFL League Year may not have started yet, but the Eagles already checked off one major item on their to-do list. They re-signed DT Jordan Davis to a 3-year extension worth $78 million, with $65 million guaranteed. The deal makes him the highest-paid NT in NFL history. Adam Schefter was the first to report the news.

Breakout Season For Jordan Davis

This would have been the final year of Davis's rookie season. The team picked up his 5th-year option last year, but did not extend him. That paid off in a big way for the former 1st-round pick. He had a monster season, racking up 72 tackles, 4.5 sacks, and 6 pass deflections. Davis also led all DTs with 34 Run Stops.

The Eagles drafted Jordan Davis with the 13th overall pick in 2022. His first couple of seasons were marred by conditioning issues. Davis struggled to stay on the field, and you saw his play peter off deeper in the season as the snaps racked up. But Davis saw a massive spike in playing time in 2025 and played at a high level throughout.

Davis played a career high of 686 snaps on defense last season, up from 387 in 2024. He also played an extra 149 snaps on Special Teams. Davis even blocked a key FG vs the Rams, and then returned the kick for a TD.

What Is Next For The Eagles

Now Davis is locked in with the Eagles for at least the next 4 seasons. Davis was one of 3 DTs eligible for an extension this offseason. Jalen Carter is also eligible now that he has 3 seasons under his belt, and Moro Ojomo is entering the final year of his rookie contract.