This Day in Sports History: March 6

Sports in March include crucial stretches of the NBA and NHL seasons, MLB Spring Training/Opening Day, March Madness, NASCAR, Formula 1, UFC Fight Nights, and some PGA Tour Events. Over the years, March 6 has witnessed many notable moments and stories involving sporting legends. Here are some of them.

Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records

Great moments in sports history from March 6 included:

1895 : England beat Australia to win one of the best cricket series ever, 3-2, and Jack Brown scored the fastest 50 in test cricket in 28 minutes.

1954 : At the first ACC Men's Basketball Tournament, North Carolina State beat Wake Forest 82-80 in overtime.

1964 : Cassius Clay officially changed his name to Muhammad Ali.

1965 : NC State defeated Duke University 91-85 at the 12th ACC Men's Basketball Tournament.

1965 : Bruce Taylor scored 105 for New Zealand in the first innings of the test match against India.

1971 : Indian cricket great Sunil Gavaskar made his test cricket debut in a match against West Indies at Port of Spain. He went on to play 125 tests, scoring 10,122 runs at an average of 51.12 and making 34 centuries.

1972 : Jack Nicklaus passed Arnold Palmer as golf's all-time money winner.

1974 : Australian cricketing brothers Ian (145 and 121) and Greg Chappell (247 not out and 133) made unique twin centuries in the drawn first test against New Zealand in Wellington.

1976 : The 23rd ACC Men's Basketball Tournament saw Virginia beat North Carolina 67-62.

1976 : In his tenth title defense, WBA light welterweight champion Antonio Cervantes of Colombia was beaten by 17-year-old Puerto Rican boxer Wilfred Benitez in a 15-round split decision in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Benitez became the youngest-ever world champion.

1976 : American Dorothy Hamill won the women's event at the World Figure Skating Championships in Gothenburg, Sweden.

1982 : Alabama defeated Kentucky 48-46 at the 23rd SEC Men's Basketball Tournament.

1982 : In the NBA's highest-scoring game, San Antonio beat Milwaukee 171-166 in three overtimes.

1988 : Julie Krone becomes the winningest female jockey in history.

1996 : Aravinda De Silva smashed 145 in Sri Lanka's 5 for 398 in 50 overs in the match against Kenya in the Cricket World Cup in Kandy. Sri Lanka won by 144 runs.

1999 : At the 20th Big East Men's Basketball Tournament, Connecticut defeated St. John's 82-63.

2000 : Long-time Boston Bruin defenseman Ray Bourque was traded to the Colorado Avalanche.

2010 : The New Jersey Nets beat the Knicks 113-93, and the Knicks missed all 18 three-point attempts.

2014: The Los Angeles Clippers beat the Lakers 142-94, and it was the largest margin of victory in Clippers history.

2019: Lebron James scored his 32,293rd point in the second quarter of the Lakers' 115-99 loss to Denver in Los Angeles to pass Michael Jordan into fourth place on the NBA all-time scoring list.

Three athletes who stood out on March 6 were Jack Nicklaus, Julie Krone, and Ray Bourque.