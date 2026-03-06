Temple Owls vs Tulsa Golden Hurricane Odds, Spread, and Total

Fresh off snapping a six-game skid in emphatic fashion, Temple closes the regular season on Sunday with a daunting road test against a high-powered Tulsa offense. Tipoff is set for 3 p.m. EST, with the American Athletic Conference matchup airing on ESPN+.

Temple (16-14, 8-9 AAC) goes to the Reynolds Center with renewed confidence after dismantling Tulane 89-60 on Thursday. The Owls displayed a rare offensive explosion, shooting more than 60% in the second half, connecting on 50% of their three-pointers, and leading the Green Wave by as many as 34 points.

Derrian Ford continues to anchor the scoring effort with 18.0 points per game, while Aiden Tobiason has emerged as a critical two-way impact player down the stretch as the Owls look to play spoiler in the AAC standings.

Tulsa (24-6, 12-5 AAC), currently tied for second in the conference with Wichita State, boasts the league's most potent offense at 86.3 points per game and has won its last three games by more than 25 points each.

The Golden Hurricane has won four straight, including a 93-66 rout of East Carolina on Thursday. David Green leads a balanced attack with 16.3 points per game for a squad that shoots a blistering 49% from the field.

Temple vs Tulsa Betting Trends

Temple is 6-4 against the spread in road games.

Tulsa is 8-4 against the spread when playing at home.

The total has gone over in four of the past five games for both teams.

Temple has lost six of their last seven games.

Tulsa has won 12 of its last 14 matchups at home.

The over has hit in five of the past six meetings between these teams.

Temple vs Tulsa Injury Reports

Temple

AJ Smith, G — Out (shoulder).

Tulsa

None.

Temple vs Tulsa Predictions and Picks

The matchup between Temple and Tulsa represents a classic clash of styles: Temple's methodical, grind-it-out approach versus Tulsa's high-octane track meet.

The Golden Hurricane boasts one of the most efficient offenses in the country, leading the AAC in field goal percentage (49%) and averaging more than 86 points per night. They have been nearly unstoppable at the Reynolds Center, going 12-2 at home by using elite spacing and high-volume three-point shooting (more than 10 made threes per game) to bury opponents early.

Tulsa's recent form is quite intimidating, having blown out opponents by massive margins and winning their last three games by 34, 26, and 27 points. But two of those romps come against AAC bottom-dwellers Eastern Carolina and UT San Antonio, and the third against a Tulane team the Owls just beat by a similar margin.