Sean Brace Joins “Middays with Marks” on 97.5 The Fanatic

97.5 The Fanatic announces that Sean Brace will join Jon Marks as co-host of Middays with Marks, airing weekdays from 10 am to 2pm beginning on Monday, March 9, 2026.

Marks and Brace previously teamed up on The Fanatic from 2013 to 2015 on the Jon & Sean Show, where the duo built a strong following among Philadelphia sports fans.

“Sean is back, and we’re better for it. He and Jon have proven chemistry and a shared competitive drive that fits this brand perfectly,” said Paul Blake, Vice President and Market Manager of Beasley Media Group’s Philadelphia cluster. “Our fans expect passion and strong takes. That’s exactly what they’ll get every weekday at 10 a.m.”

“We’re thrilled to welcome Sean back to The Fanatic,” said Scott Masteller, Program Director of 97.5 The Fanatic. “He brings a deep understanding of Philadelphia sports, a strong connection with our audience, and great on-air chemistry with Jon. Together, they’ll deliver the passionate, informed, and entertaining conversations our listeners expect every weekday.”

“97.5 The Fanatic is where this all began for me,” said Sean Brace. “So, to come back and join Jon Marks & Ray Dunne five days a week is something I’m incredibly proud of. Really looking forward to delivering the best four hours of sports radio in the city every day from 10 to 2.”