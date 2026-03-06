Philadelphia Union vs San Jose Earthquakes: Odds, Spread, and Total

The San Jose Earthquakes are an improving club, having nearly doubled their win total from the prior year in 2025. It was still hard for supporters of either conference to imagine that the Earthquakes, not the Philadelphia Union, would look like the better side going into Saturday's clash at 7:30 p.m. EST.

Philadelphia has begun the MLS season with a troubling double-whammy of a trend. The Union can be found losing matches and taking red cards. Philly's young forward Ezekiel Alladoh was kicked out and suspended for another match as of the 58th minute of the Union's 0-1 debut loss to DC United. Defender Olwethu Makhanya garnered a red-card dismissal in the 92nd minute of Philadelphia's follow-up appearance against NYCFC, leading directly to the rival Pigeons' late goal and 2-1 victory.

San Jose has been as impressive as the Union has been shaky. Saturday's guests at Subaru Park have five goals, six points, and no goals allowed after two rounds of the 2026 league cycle. San Jose's striker Preston Judd bagged in both matches. Missouri native defender Daniel Munie scored an unlikely brace against Sporting KC in the Earthquakes' 2-1 debut win over Sporting KC. The only thing that can keep Philly's opponent from being a hot money-line and ATS betting ticket is the Earthquakes' long travel.

Philadelphia Union vs San Jose Earthquakes Betting Trends

Philadelphia lost only one interconference match last season.

San Jose snapped a seven-game winless streak versus Philly in 2023.

Home teams have lost ATS in five of the last seven meetings.

Philadelphia Union vs San Jose Earthquakes Injury Reports

Philadelphia Union

Midfielder Quinn Sullivan remains in rehab following ACL surgery.

Forward Eddy Davis III is out with a quadriceps injury.

San Jose Earthquakes

Midfielder Earl Edwards Jr. is out with a lower-body injury.

Goalkeeper Ronaldo Vieira is out with a lower-body injury.

Philadelphia Union vs San Jose Earthquakes Predictions and Picks

Ryan Sedwick of The Philly Soccer Page recaps how the Union's lack of depth belied a small injury report in the season's second match. Sedgwick calls head coach Bradley Carnell's bench "depleted" due to the multiple red-card suspensions, blogging that "two red cards for dissent in two weeks is a terrible look." However, the Philadelphia scout sees a light in the darkness in the combo of forward Milan Iloski, midfielder Ben Bender, and forward Stas Korzeniowski, the latter two being second-half subs.

San Jose could have its best corps of forwards since the franchise began, but that's not stopping manager Bruce Arena from making substitutions across his front line. Arena did not allow Judd or his attacking midfield to remain out on the pitch for 90 minutes against Atlanta United last Saturday, even venturing a substitution of Ousseni Bouda after the Burkina Faso national-team forward's late goal.