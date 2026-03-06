Penn vs Brown Odds, Spread, and Totals

It is finally March, which means that regular-season college basketball is coming to a close. The Penn Quakers will finish off their campaign with a game against the Brown Bears at 7 p.m. EST on Friday. While neither team is headed to the NCAA Tournament outright, Penn has secured a spot in the Ivy League's mini-tournament to determine the winner of the conference, giving the Quakers a chance at punching their ticket to the dance if they win a couple in a row. Brown is playing only for pride now and for a chance to slow their rivals' momentum before a few crucial games.

If Penn is able to keep up its recent stretch of good play, it has a realistic shot at claiming the Ivy League's lone entry into March Madness. Accompanying the Quakers into the four-game playoff are Yale, Harvard, and Cornell. Penn has beaten both Harvard and Cornell in the last couple of weeks, while putting on a nail-biting loss to Yale recently, showing that the Quakers have what it takes to hang with any opponent. With the team's place in the tournament secure, it would not be a surprise to see key players like forwards Ethan Roberts and TJ Power have their minutes scaled down in a meaningless contest against Brown.

This game is equally meaningless for the Bears, but it would be nice to salvage a stretch of horrific conference play with a season-ending win. Brown is 3-10 against Ivy League opponents, only beating Columbia, Dartmouth, and Princeton, all of which are ahead of the Browns in the standings. Beating a solid Penn team would at least give head coach Mike Martin's team a single positive moment before heading into a long offseason.

Spread

Penn -2.5 (-109)

Brown +2.5 (-106)

Money line

Penn -139

Brown +117

Totals

Over 142 (-106)

Under 142 (-105)

Note: The above data was collected on March 6, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Penn vs Brown Betting Trends

Penn has covered in five straight games.

Penn is 3-1 ATS in its last four games.

The under has cashed in a whopping 10 straight games.

Despite their poor record, the Bears are 5-1 ATS in their last six.

Brown is 1-3 ATS in their last four home games.

The over has cashed in four straight Bears games.

Penn vs Brown Injury Reports

Penn Quakers

Dylan Williams, G - Questionable.

Brown Bears

No injuries of note.

Penn vs Brown Prediction and Pick