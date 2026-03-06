Penn vs Brown Odds, Spread, and Totals
It is finally March, which means that regular-season college basketball is coming to a close. The Penn Quakers will finish off their campaign with a game against the Brown Bears at 7 p.m. EST on Friday. While neither team is headed to the NCAA Tournament outright, Penn has secured a spot in the Ivy League's mini-tournament to determine the winner of the conference, giving the Quakers a chance at punching their ticket to the dance if they win a couple in a row. Brown is playing only for pride now and for a chance to slow their rivals' momentum before a few crucial games.
If Penn is able to keep up its recent stretch of good play, it has a realistic shot at claiming the Ivy League's lone entry into March Madness. Accompanying the Quakers into the four-game playoff are Yale, Harvard, and Cornell. Penn has beaten both Harvard and Cornell in the last couple of weeks, while putting on a nail-biting loss to Yale recently, showing that the Quakers have what it takes to hang with any opponent. With the team's place in the tournament secure, it would not be a surprise to see key players like forwards Ethan Roberts and TJ Power have their minutes scaled down in a meaningless contest against Brown.
This game is equally meaningless for the Bears, but it would be nice to salvage a stretch of horrific conference play with a season-ending win. Brown is 3-10 against Ivy League opponents, only beating Columbia, Dartmouth, and Princeton, all of which are ahead of the Browns in the standings. Beating a solid Penn team would at least give head coach Mike Martin's team a single positive moment before heading into a long offseason.
Spread
- Penn -2.5 (-109)
- Brown +2.5 (-106)
Money line
- Penn -139
- Brown +117
Totals
- Over 142 (-106)
- Under 142 (-105)
Note: The above data was collected on March 6, 2026, and may have changed since writing.
Penn vs Brown Betting Trends
- Penn has covered in five straight games.
- Penn is 3-1 ATS in its last four games.
- The under has cashed in a whopping 10 straight games.
- Despite their poor record, the Bears are 5-1 ATS in their last six.
- Brown is 1-3 ATS in their last four home games.
- The over has cashed in four straight Bears games.
Penn vs Brown Injury Reports
Penn Quakers
- Dylan Williams, G - Questionable.
Brown Bears
- No injuries of note.
Penn vs Brown Prediction and Pick
Even with the Bears managing to find covers in most of their recent games, it is hard to believe that Brown is only a three-point underdog on Friday. Both teams are essentially fully healthy, and Brown did not come particularly close to covering this spread in their first game against Penn, and that matchup took place before the Quakers really hit their stride. Penn has to really take its foot off the gas to allow the Bears to cover on Friday, which is unlikely, given that they will have two weeks off to prepare for the tournament anyway. Take Penn to cover.