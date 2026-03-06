La Salle Explorers vs St. Joseph’s Hawks Odds, Spread, and Totals

The La Salle Explorers will close their season on Saturday with a 1 p.m. EST matchup against the St. Joseph Hawks. The teams have had drastically different seasons, with the Explorers going 5-12 in Atlantic 10 play with a 9-21 record overall. Meanwhile, the Hawks are 12-5 against A-10 opponents, a record that has them ranked third in the conference. While they, in all likelihood, will not be going dancing this year, St. Joseph's should still be proud of the campaign it has put together.

In an effort to put a stamp on a lost year, La Salle put together what might have been its best game of the year in a thriller against Fordham. Guard Rob Dockery led the offensive effort with 25 points, helping the Explorers edge out an 87-84 win at home. Dockery also put up 26 points in the first matchup with St. Joseph's, a stat line he will likely need to replicate if La Salle is to keep things close in this game.

Somehow, the Hawks have almost equalled La Salle's season win total in their last few weeks of play. St. Joseph's is currently on a five-game winning streak, and while none of those wins have come against particularly good teams, they still show a level of consistency that the Explorers have failed to match at any point in their season. St. Joseph's should keep things rolling on its home floor on Saturday.

La Salle vs St. Joseph's Betting Trends

Despite their overall record, the Explorers have managed to cover in five of their last six games.

La Salle is 2-3 ATS in their last five road games.

The over has cashed in the last three La Salle games.

Not to be outdone, the Hawks have covered in their last five contests.

St. Joseph's is 3-2 ATS in their last five home games.

The under is 7-3 in St. Joseph's last 10 games.

La Salle vs St. Joseph's Injury Reports

La Salle Explorers

Jerome Brewer Jr., F - Out.

Josiah Harris, F - Questionable.

Jaeden Marshall, G - Questionable.

Justin Archer, F - Out.

Bowyn Beatty, F - Out.

Noah Collier, F - Out.

St. Joseph's Hawks

Steven Solano, C - Out.

La Salle vs St. Joseph's Prediction and Pick