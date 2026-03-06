Flyers vs Rangers: Who Has The Historical Head-To-Head Edge?

The Philadelphia Flyers became known as "bullies" not long after joining the National Hockey League. But the New York Rangers of olden days were not always bullied by the Philadelphia Flyers. New York's longest-running franchise has boasted success versus Philly in numerous eras of NHL competition.

The clubs met in three memorable playoff series between 1974 and 1980 and went on to play five postseason series in the 1980s. Philadelphia has won two Stanley Cup titles to New York's one since the Flyers joined the league in 1967. The Rangers of 2013-2014 don't care about that statistic quite as much, having whipped the Flyers in that season's Eastern Conference Finals before facing the Los Angeles Kings for the Cup.

Take a look at five common water-cooler topics for fans of the Flyers-Rangers rivalry.

In an NHL With Overtime and Shootouts ... It's a Tie

The Philadelphia Flyers have only a five-win lead on the New York Rangers in the historical head-to-head series as of the spring of 2026. That's an especially tight record between rival professional teams, especially given that the Flyers and Rangers have played 325 total times, according to NHL.com.

The Rangers and Flyers have combined to average nearly six goals per game over hundreds of games, a precursor to today's NHL contests, with Over/Under lines that threaten seven goals more often than they dip to five.

Recall that the NHL did not decide on shootouts for more than 70 years of the league's existence. The remarkable tied series between the Rangers and Flyers — always subject to change — is a deadlock that no overtime could solve.

NHL Playoff Blessings for the Bullies

Philadelphia mostly got the better of the New York Rangers in the former club's glory years of the 1970s, winning two of the three head-to-head playoff series over a seven-season span that began with the Flyers' championship run in 1974. Philadelphia won nine playoff games, while the Rangers won eight.

The Big Apple can brag that Philly had its toughest test of the 1974 playoffs in the semifinals against New York. The Rangers stretched Bobby Clarke's lineup to a tense seven games, beating the Flyers more times than Philadelphia's postseason foes, Atlanta and Boston, combined. The home team won every game in the series.

Patrick Division Paired the 1980s Flyers and Rangers Often

The NHL's old divisions, like the "Patrick" and "Norris," fostered intense rivalries. Teams always began the Stanley Cup tournament in a four-team bracket of their division's clubs only, leading to passionate hatred as hockey towns grew frustrated with the same antagonists year after year.

The Patrick Division pitted the Rangers and Flyers in five division semifinal playoff series in the 1980s. The Rangers took revenge on the Flyers for all their trouble in the 1970s, winning three out of four series, including a second consecutive win behind Eddie Mio's goaltending in 1983.

Ultimately, the Rangers knocked off the Flyers 3-2 in the 1986 five-game series, less than a full year after Philly met Edmonton for the league crown.

New York's Bragging Rights Earned in a Bygone Era

Philadelphia Flyers fans can say that Philadelphia has more Stanley Cup success than the New York Rangers, but that only goes for the time both clubs have been skating. Rangers faithful have a nuclear option comeback if needed, given that New York won the Stanley Cup before the Flyers even existed.

Not only did the Rangers win three Stanley Cup championships before the 1967 league expansion, but their former coach, Lester Patrick, became so iconic that the Flyers and Rangers' division was named after him. Philadelphia could only upstage New York so much in a bracket named after New York City's legendary head man.

The Rangers Reclaim Respect in a Recent Playoff Meeting

Mark Messier and the Rangers' reigning champions were swept unmercifully by Eric Lindros and the Flyers in the 1995 conference semifinals. Philadelphia defeated New York 4-1 in the 1996-97 Eastern Conference Finals. It took the Rangers until 2014 to vanquish the Flyers again, en route to their own Stanley Cup Finals bid.

Martin St. Louis scored eight goals in the 2013-14 Rangers postseason, rescuing a lineup that had labored to score without a dominant playmaker. His tallies gave a blue-collar team just enough goals to win highly contested series, with the Flyers and Rangers' first-round battle lasting a maximum of seven games.

Are the Rangers and Flyers bound for more spring drama in the near future? Only if both teams consistently make the playoffs. Regrettably, the rivaling clubs' recent seasons show that it's harder than ever to reach the postseason in an even more expanded NHL.