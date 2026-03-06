Flyers Trade Bobby Brink to Wild for David Jiricek

The Philadelphia Flyers have traded Bobby Brink to the Minnesota Wild for defenseman David Jiricek, who will report to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Emily Kaplan of ESPN first reported the news.

Bobby Brink

The Flyers officially list Bobby Brink generously at 5-foot-8, 169 pounds. Brink scored 13 goals and added 13 assists in 55 games this season. The scoring rate lands close to his .47 points per game average in 201 career NHL games in the expected range of a third-line scorer.

The 24-year-old responded well to questions about his ability to handle the physical demands of the NHL the past three seasons. He’s developed the ability to position his body in board battles and competently withstand checks from bigger opponents.

However, Danny Briere and the Flyers needed to evaluate the organization's winger depth chart before Brink will reach restricted free agency after the season ends.

Travis Konecny, Owen Tippett, and Trevor Zegras are prime age NHL players with everyday roster spots. Matvei Michkov and Tyson Foerster are two of the organization's most valuable developing pieces at the NHL level, while Denver Barkey and Nikita Grebenkin have also both shown signs of promise in 2025-26.

Top prospect Porter Martone, along with Alex Bump and Shane Vansaghi, will compete for NHL roster spots either late this season or in 2026-27.

Briere elected to recoup value for a Minnesota-born player who had no long-term fit. The subtraction will add flexibility for Rick Tocchet to move Matvei Michkov from left wing back to right wing.

The Flyers have sold pieces from their NHL roster at six consecutive NHL Trade Deadlines, including the last three since Danny Briere and Keith Jones took over the front office. They currently sit outside the Eastern Conference playoff picture with slim odds for a late-season push, despite a successful short stretch after the 2026 Winter Olympics.

David Jiricek

The Columbus Blue Jackets selected defenseman David Jiricek with the sixth-overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, one pick after the Flyers chose Cutter Gauthier.

He spent most of his first professional season in 2022-23 with the Cleveland Monsters of the AHL. He struggled to master the expedited timeline of a young defenseman in his first long-term NHL stint in 2023-24 and floated back and forth between the AHL and NHL levels.

Photo by Ellen Schmidt/Getty Images

Columbus flipped Jirickek to Minnesota in November 2024 for a healthy package centered around a first-round draft pick. He also spent more of his time in the AHL with his second organization.

Jiricek scored one goal and added one assist in 31 games in two seasons for the Wild with only 11:43 of average time on ice. He also will become a restricted free agent after the 2025-26 season.