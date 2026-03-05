Tulane vs Temple Odds, Spread, and Total

Temple hopes to defend its home court and snap a late-season slide when Tulane comes to town on Thursday night. The battle of struggling American Athletic Conference teams tips off at 7 p.m. EST at the Liacouras Center, with coverage on ESPN2.

Temple (15-14, 7-9 AAC) has dropped six straight, most recently falling 80-74 to Rice on Sunday. Aiden Tobiason provided a spark in the loss with 20 points, continuing a strong stretch where he has averaged 16.3 points over his last 10 outings.

Derrian Ford remains another offensive anchor, leading the team with 18.1 points per game. The Owls have posted a respectable 9-6 record at home this season and will look to lean on that advantage to get back over .500 in conference play.

Tulane (17-12, 8-8 AAC) arrives in Philadelphia looking to shake off back-to-back blowout losses to South Florida and Tulsa. Rowan Brumbaugh powers the Green Wave attack, leading the team in points (18.2), rebounds (5.0), and assists (3.6). While Tulane has struggled recently, they have proven dangerous in tight contests, boasting a 6-1 record in games decided by one possession.

Tulane took the first meeting 77-66 on Feb. 12, behind 22 points from Tyler Ringgold.

Spread

Tulane +4.5 (-101)

Temple -4.5 (-111)

Moneyline

Tulane +170

Temple -182

Total

Over 1445 (-105)

Under 145 (-105)

Note: The above data was collected on March 5, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Tulane vs Temple Betting Trends

Tulane is 6-3 against the spread when playing on the road.

Temple is 5-9 against the spread in home games.

The total has gone under in 11 of Tulane's past 15 matchups.

The total has gone over in six of Temple's last nine games.

Tulane has won five of the last six matchups with Temple.

The over has hit in seven of the last eight meetings between these teams in Philadelphia.

Tulane vs Temple Injury Reports

Tulane

None.

Temple

AJ Smith, G — Out (shoulder).

Tulane vs Temple Predictions and Picks

"The matchup advantage for Temple starts on the defensive end. The Owls have been most effective when forcing opponents into half-court execution, limiting easy transition opportunities, and turning games into physical possession battles. That style directly challenges Tulane, as they are one of the worst rebounding teams on both ends of the court. Tulane won't be able to find second-chance points but the Owls will." — Napier Montgomery, Pickswise

"Temple comes into this matchup on a lengthy losing streak and they are 7-9 in conference play, but they will be at home here. The Owls are shooting 45% from the field and they have allowed 76+ in three of their last four. Tulane has dropped two in a row and they have allowed 90 points in each of those games .... I don't love the defenses in this game and neither team has been impressive recently, but I am not laying points with this Temple team. Take Tulane here." — David Racey, PickDawgz