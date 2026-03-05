ContestsEventsThe Fanatic Pro Shop
This Day in Sports History: March 5

Michael Garaventa
Sports in March include crucial stretches of the NBA and NHL seasons, MLB Spring Training/Opening Day, March Madness, NASCAR, Formula 1, UFC Fight Nights, and some PGA Tour Events. Over the years, March 5 has witnessed many notable moments and stories involving sporting legends. Here are some of them.

Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records

Great moments in sports history from March 5 included: 

  • 1840: In the second Grand National, Bartholomew Bretherton won aboard 16/1 Jerry, and at the time, it was the smallest field of 13.
  • 1910: In the Stanley Cup, the Montreal Wanderers beat the Ottawa Senators, 3-1.
  • 1955: At the second ACC Men's Basketball Tournament, North Carolina State beat Duke University, 87-77.
  • 1960: Duke University defeated Wake Forest 63-59 at the seventh ACC Men's Basketball Tournament.
  • 1960: Alain Giletti of France won the men's event at the World Figure Skating Championships in Vancouver.
  • 1960: Carol Heiss of the United States won gold in the ladies' event at the World Figure Skating Champions in Vancouver.
  • 1964: Atlanta Mayor Ivan Allen Jr. announced a baseball team was moving to the city.
  • 1965: Boxer Ernie Terrell beat Eddie Machen by a unanimous points decision, in 15 rounds.
  • 1966: Player representatives elected Marvin Miller as executive director of the Major League Baseball Players Association.
  • 1966: The 13th ACC Men's Basketball Tournament saw Duke University beat North Carolina State, 71-66.
  • 1972: Dutch speed skater Atje Keulen-Deelstra became the Women's Allround World Champion at Heerenveen, Netherlands. It was her second title in three years.
  • 1977: North Carolina State defeated Virginia 75-69 at the 24th ACC Men's Basketball Tournament.
  • 1981: Scott Hamilton of the United States was the men's gold medalist at the Figure Skating Champions in Hartford.
  • 1981: Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean of Great Britain won the Ice Dance Championship at Hartford.
  • 1982: MLB pitcher Gaylord Perry, who had 297 career wins, signed with the Seattle Mariners.
  • 1985: New York Islanders legend Mike Bossy was the first to score 50 goals in eight straight seasons.
  • 1991: Reggie Miller of the Indiana Pacers began his NBA free throw streak of 52 games.
  • 1993: Boston Celtic Larry Bird underwent spinal fusion surgery.
  • 1996: Earl Weaver and Jim Bunning were elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame.
  • 1997: Tommy Lasorda, Nellie Fox, and Willie Wells were inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame.
  • 2011: Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kevin Love picked up his 52nd straight double-double, which broke the post-merger NBA record.
  • 2013: Bernard Hopkins became the oldest boxer to win a major world title at 48 years old.
  • 2023: Caitlin Clark recorded 30 points, 17 assists, and 10 rebounds in the Big Ten women's basketball tournament final for Iowa against Ohio State.

Three athletes who stood out on March 5 were Mike Bossy, Reggie Miller, and Bernard Hopkins.

Bossy was a legendary New York Islanders right winger and Hockey Hall of Famer (1991), renowned as one of the NHL's greatest pure goal scorers. Miller is known for his 3-point shooting prowess and intense playoff performances, particularly against the New York Knicks. Hopkins is famous for dominating the middleweight division, setting a record with 20 consecutive title defenses.

Sports History
Michael GaraventaWriter
