Philadelphia Flyers vs Utah Mammoth: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Philadelphia Flyers are taking points from almost every contest, remaining alive in a packed race for eight Eastern Conference playoff seeds. Philadelphia will try to extend a four-game point streak at Wells Fargo Center when the Utah Mammoth visits for a faceoff this Thursday at 7 p.m. EST.

Philadelphia's unremarkable goals-against stats for 2025-26 belie a stingier Flyers trend over the last few weeks of NHL combat. Goaltender Dan Vladar's club has not allowed more than three goals in a game since Jan. 29, when the Boston Bruins notched a 6-3 victory over Philly. The Flyers took revenge by means of a 3-1 win over the Bruins last Saturday, led by forward Christian Dvorak's two assists.

Thursday's guests from Utah have a solid attacking lineup led by Clayton Keller of Team USA. But they've been performing at home so much that speculators don't have a bead on the Mammoth in Thursday's scenario. Is Keller's forward corps fabulous enough to pierce a determined checking team in an away game? For what it's worth, the Mammoth beat the host Islanders 7-2 on New Year's.

Spread

Flyers +1.5 ( -240)

Mammoth -1.5 ( +206)

Money line

Flyers +116

Mammoth -126

Total

Over 5.5 ( -117)

Under 5.5 ( +104)

Note: The above data was collected on March 5, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Philadelphia Flyers vs Utah Mammoth Betting Trends

Philadelphia has taken points from its last four home games.

Totals have gone under in five consecutive Flyers home games.

The Utah Mammoth is unbeaten in three games against Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Flyers vs Utah Mammoth Injury Reports

Philadelphia Flyers

Defenseman Nick Seeler is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Right winger Travis Konecny is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Center Rodrigo Abols is on the injured reserve with an ankle injury.

Right winger Tyson Goerster is out for the season with an arm injury.

Defenseman Ryan Ellis is out for the season with a back injury.

Utah Mammoth

None

Philadelphia Flyers vs Utah Mammoth Predictions and Picks

Vladar is beginning to look like a trump card for the Flyers down the stretch. While the Czechian goalie's save percentage is nothing to write home about, Vladar's goals-against average of 2.40 ranks ahead of the starting netminders of Minnesota, Vegas, Seattle, and the New York Islanders. The backstop was called "stellar" by William James of PhiHockeyNow after Monday's 3-2 shootout win over Toronto.

Philly will hope to get more out of two-way defensemen like Travis Sanheim and Jamie Drysdale in the days to come. Transition defensemen are important to a blue-collar squad with a hot goaltender, getting pucks into the opposing zone instead of just chipping them out. Sanheim may or may not score goals in double-digits for Philly this regular season, but he can help the Flyers with his passing skills at present.