Jazz vs 76ers Odds, Spread, and Total

Philadelphia aims to get back in the win column on Wednesday as they host a Utah team that has lost six straight. Tipoff at Xfinity Mobile Arena is 7:30 p.m. EST, with the matchup airing on KJZZ-TV and NBC Sports Philadelphia.

The 76ers (33-28) limp in having lost back-to-back games, including an ugly 131-91 defeat to San Antonio on Tuesday. Despite the recent struggles, the Sixers remain sixth in the Eastern Conference standings. Tyrese Maxey continues to carry the offense, averaging 29.0 points and 6.7 assists per game. Injuries remain a concern; Joel Embiid (oblique) and Paul George (suspension) are still out, while Kelly Oubre Jr. (illness) and rookie VJ Edgecombe (back) are game-time decisions.

Utah (18-43) arrives in the midst of a six-game losing streak, most recently falling 128-125 to Denver on Monday. The Jazz are decimated by injuries, as well, with leading scorer Lauri Markkanen (hip) and key pieces like Walker Kessler (shoulder) and Jusuf Nurkic (nose) sidelined. In their absence, Keyonte George has stepped up, scoring 36 points in the loss to the Nuggets, while the bench unit has provided a spark, averaging over 40 points per game.

The Sixers swept the season series last year. This is the first meeting between the teams in the 2025-26 season.

Spread

Jazz +9.5 (-109)

76ers -9.5 (-107)

Moneyline

Jazz +327

76ers -424

Total

Over 240 (-108)

Under 240 (-110)

Note: The above data was collected on March 4, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Jazz vs 76ers Betting Trends

The Jazz are 15-14 against the spread when playing on the road.

The 76ers are 14-18 against the spread in home games.

The total has gone over in four of the Jazz's past six matchups.

The total has gone over in six of the 76ers' last nine outings.

The Jazz are 4-1 against the spread in the last five games against the 76ers.

The 76ers have won six of the last eight meetings with the Jazz in Philadelphia.

Jazz vs 76ers Injury Reports

Jazz

Lauri Markkanen, F — Out (hip).

Vince Williams Jr., G — Out (knee).

Jusuf Nurkic, C — Out (nose).

Jaren Jackson Jr., F — Out (knee).

Walker Kessler, C — Out (shoulder).

76ers

Kelly Oubre Jr., G — Game-time decision (illness).

VJ Edgecombe, G — Game-time decision (back)

Johni Broome, F — Out (knee).

Joel Embiid, C — Out (oblique).

.Paul George, F — Out (suspension).

Jazz vs 76ers Predictions and Picks

"You can't back either side with any confidence these days, as the Jazz were ice-cold before they almost beat the Nuggets on Monday, while the 76ers have really been struggling with injuries and they are playing this one on zero days' rest following last night's horrendous loss to the Spurs. This is a tricky one, but if the Jazz play like they did in their last outing, I think they can hang around and keep this game to single digits in the end." — Peter Tran, PickDawgz

"The Philadelphia 76ers will be playing the second game of a back-to-back situation when they host the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night. Some comically bad basketball will likely be on display .... With no days off in between games, things are likely to get worse for Philly before they get better .... Give me Utah to keep this one close against what will likely be an undermanned and fatigued opponent." — Ricky Dimon, Pickswise