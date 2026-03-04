Big 5 Men’s Basketball in Philadelphia: Wednesday’s Odds, Spread, and Total

Atlantic 10 action heats up on Wednesday night with two Philadelphia programs heading in opposite directions as the regular season winds down.

Saint Joseph's travels to North Carolina to face Davidson at 7 p.m. EST on ESPN+, aiming to extend a four-game winning streak. The Hawks (19-10, 11-5 A-10) have won eight of their last 10 contests behind the scoring of Jaiden Glover-Toscano and Deuce Jones, positioning themselves firmly in the race for a double-bye in the conference tournament. A win at Belk Arena would avenge an earlier loss to the Wildcats in January and keep pressure on VCU and Dayton in the standings.

Back in Philadelphia, La Salle returns to John Glaser Arena to host Fordham at 6:30 p.m. EST on ESPN+. The Explorers (8-21, 4-12 A-10) are looking to snap a recent skid and play spoiler against a Rams squad led by Dejour Reaves. La Salle's defense, anchored by Rob Dockery, will try to replicate the effort that held Rhode Island to 46 points last week.

Fordham vs La Salle

La Salle aims to play spoiler on Wednesday evening as Fordham visits Philadelphia for a conference clash. Tipoff for the defensive battle at John Glaser Arena is 6:30 p.m. EST in Philadelphia, with the game airing on ESPN+.

La Salle (8-21, 4-12 Atlantic 10) looks to regroup after a 71-64 loss to Davidson on Sunday. The Explorers have struggled to find offensive consistency, averaging just 65.7 points per game. Rob Dockery remains a key piece on the glass, averaging 6.0 rebounds per game. Jaeden Marshall leads the scorers with 12.0 points per game.

Fordham (16-13, 7-9 A-10) arrives looking to start a new streak after seeing VCU snap its four-game winning run on Saturday. Dejour Reaves leads the Rams offense, averaging 17.7 points per night, while Rikus Schulte pulls in 8.9 boards a game. Fordham typically leans on a defense that allows just 65.3 points per game.

St. Joseph's vs Davidson

Riding a wave of recent success, Saint Joseph's heads south on Wednesday hoping to extend their winning streak and avenge an earlier loss to Davidson. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. EST at John M. Belk Arena, with the Atlantic 10 matchup airing on ESPN+.

Saint Joseph's (19-10, 11-5 A-10) brings plenty of momentum, having won eight of its last 10 games and defeating Rhode Island 61-55 on Saturday. Jaiden Glover-Toscano leads the offense with 15.6 points per game, while Deuce Jones adds 15.8 points and 4.3 rebounds. St. Joe's has thrived in close contests, boasting a 4-0 record in games decided by four points or fewer.

Davidson (18-11, 9-7 A-10) looks to build on Sunday's 71-64 win over La Salle. The Wildcats are 11-6 at home this season and rely on a defense that surrenders just 67.7 points per game, the second-best mark in the conference. Roberts Blums paces the attack with 12.0 points per game, supported by Josh Scovens (10.8 points per game).