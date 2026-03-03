This Day in Sports History: March 3

Sports in March include crucial stretches of the NBA and NHL seasons, MLB Spring Training/Opening Day, March Madness, NASCAR, Formula 1, UFC Fight Nights, and some PGA Tour Events. Over the years, March 3 has witnessed many notable moments and stories involving sporting legends. Here are some of them.

Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records

Great moments in sports history from March 3 included:

1841: In the third Grand National, Horatio Powell won aboard 14/1 Charity, and it was the first mare to win the race.

1920: The Montreal Canadiens set an NHL record, scoring 16 goals in a win over the Quebec Bulldogs.

1951: Bill Mikvy of Temple University scored an NCAA basketball record of 73 points, including 54 straight, in a 93-69 win on the road at Wilkes College.

1956: At the Atlantic Coast Conference Men's Basketball Tournament, North Carolina State University beat Wake Forest, 76-64.

1956: Dutch swimmer Cockie Gastelaars broke a 20-year-old world record for the 100-meter freestyle.

1962: Wake Forest defeated Clemson 77-66 in the ACC Men's Basketball Tournament.

1968: The Toronto Maple Leafs sent future Hockey Hall of Fame left winger Frank Mahovlich to rival Detroit Red Wings.

1968: Jean Beliveau of the Montreal Canadiens became the second NHLer to score 1,000 points.

1977: The Islanders allowed only 11 shots on goal from the Red Wings.

1977: The World Ladies' Figure Skating Championship was won by Linda Fratianne.

1979: The Southeastern Conference Men's Basketball Tournament saw Tennessee beat Kentucky, 75-69.

1979: At the ACC Men's Basketball Tournament, the University of North Carolina defeated Duke University, 71-63.

1981: The New York Islanders' Mike Bossy scored his ninth and final hat trick of the season. He went on to score four goals, marking his fourth career four-goal game, in an 8-8 tie against the visiting Edmonton Oilers.

1985: Bill Shoemaker became the first jockey to win $100 million.

1991: David Boon achieved his tenth test cricket century, scoring 109 (not out) in a match against the West Indies at Kingston.

1992: Mike Bossy's number 22 was the second jersey number retired by the New York Islanders.

1994: The United States Internal Revenue Service investigated baseball player Darryl Strawberry.

2018: Brian Ortega was the first to finish Frankie Edgar in mixed martial arts at the Ultimate Fighting Championship 222. The win earned him the Performance of the Night bonus.

2024: Iowa's Caitlin Clark became the NCAA Division I all-time career scoring leader, surpassing Pete Maravich's career total of 3,667 points. Clark's 35 points in a win over visiting Ohio State brought her total to 3,685.

Three athletes who stood out on March 3 were Mike Bossy, Bill Shoemaker, and Brian Ortega.