San Antonio Spurs vs Philadelphia 76ers: Odds, Spread, and Total

The San Antonio Spurs look to get back in the win column as they battle the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night at 8 p.m. EST.

The Spurs are 43-17 and second in the Western Conference standings. They are only three games back of the one seed and just lost to the New York Knicks on the road, 114-89. San Antonio was down 10 at the half and was still in the game after the third quarter, but got outscored 34-20 in the fourth. The Spurs lost in field goal percentage 44.3%-41.5% and on made 3-pointers, 17-9. They won on made free throws 16-11, and points in the paint were close, but they turned the ball over 22 times and lost in rebounds 54-41. Victor Wembanyama led the way on offense with 25 points.

The 76ers are 33-27 and sixth in the Eastern Conference standings. They are only a game and a half away from falling into the play-in tournament. Philadelphia just lost to the Boston Celtics on the road, 114-98. It was a close first quarter, the second quarter got away a bit, the offense got going in the third, but the scoring was cold in the fourth. The Sixers lost in field goal percentage 43.9%-39.7% and in 3-pointers, 16-12. Philly also lost in free throws 18-16 and in rebounds 59-37. Philadelphia did well taking care of the ball, and Tyrese Maxey led the way on offense with 33 points.

Spread

Spurs -8 (-108)

76ers +8 (-101)

Money line

Spurs -291

76ers +270

Total

OVER 232 (-105)

UNDER 232 (-104)

Note: The above data was collected on March 3, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Spurs vs 76ers Betting Trends

San Antonio is 9-3 ATS in its last 12 games.

The total has gone UNDER in four of San Antonio's last six games.

San Antonio is 11-1 SU in its last 12 games.

The total has gone OVER in four of Philadelphia's last five games against San Antonio.

The total has gone OVER in 11 of Philadelphia's last 16 games at home.

Philadelphia is 8-1 SU in its last nine games when playing at home against San Antonio.

Spurs vs 76ers Injury Reports

San Antonio Spurs

Mason Plumlee, C - Out

Harrison Ingram, F - Day-to-day

David Jones Garcia, F - Out

Philadelphia 76ers

Johni Broome, F - Out

Joel Embiid, C - Out

Spurs vs 76ers Predictions and Picks

San Antonio is currently sixth in points, seventh in points allowed, and fourth in point differential. Wembanyama leads the team in points per game. The Spurs are 21-11 on the road and 9-1 in their last 10 games. San Antonio just had their 11-game winning streak end, but they are still playing solid on offense and defense. This will be the last stop for them as they finish up a five-game road trip. The defense has been the story, with a decent amount of good scoring runs.



Philadelphia is currently 11th in points, 18th in points allowed, and 15th in point differential. Maxey leads the team in points per game and assists per game. The 76ers are 16-15 at home and 4-6 in their last 10 games. The Sixers have been in a win a few and lose a few type of mode. They also keep having one or more stars get injured. Philly has won three of their last four games, and the offense is trending up. Some of those games were against quality teams. They will be best tested against one of the league's best teams, the Spurs.

Best Bet: Under