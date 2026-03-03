Drexel vs Hofstra Odds, Spread, and Total

The Dragons travel to Long Island on Tuesday night, aiming to extend their winning streak to four games when they take on Hofstra. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. EST at the David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex, with the Coastal Athletic Association showdown airing on FloSports and MSGSN.

Drexel (16-14, 10-7 CAA) comes in with momentum, having rattled off three straight victories, including a 65-60 win over Campbell on Thursday. Shane Blakeney led the way with 22 points, continuing his campaign as the team's leading scorer (14.5 points per game). The Dragons rely on a stifling defense that surrenders just 67.2 points per contest and allows just 5.8 three-pointers per game.

Hofstra's (20-10, 11-6 CAA) high-volume shooting attack returns home having won seven of its last eight games. The Pride defeated Stony Brook 67-58 on Saturday to reach the 20-win plateau. Cruz Davis powers the offense with a league-best 20.7 points per game, while the team averages 9.5 made threes per outing. Hofstra has been dominant on its home floor, posting a 9-2 record in Hempstead, N.Y., this season.

The Pride edged Drexel 70-67 in the first meeting on Jan. 3, where Davis scored 20 points to seal the win.

Spread

Drexel +9 (-110)

Hofstra -9 (-110)

Moneyline

Drexel +351

Hofstra -409

Total

Over 133.5 (-117)

Under 133.5 (+104)

Note: The above data was collected on March 3, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Drexel vs Hofstra Betting Trends

Drexel is 11-3-1 against the spread in its past 15 games.

Hofstra is 6-2 against the spread in its last 8 matchups.

The total has gone under in 10 of Drexel's previous 14 games.

The total has gone under in five straight home games for Hofstra.

The under has hit in six of the past 10 meetings between these teams.

Hofstra has won 13 of the last 15 matchups against Drexel.

Drexel vs Hostra Injury Reports

Drexel

None

Hofstra

None

Drexel vs Hofstra Predictions and Picks

This CAA clash features two teams peaking at the right time and neck-and-neck in the standings. Drexel could be a dangerous underdog, riding a three-game winning streak defined by late-game execution and tough perimeter defense. The Dragons rank 35th nationally in opponent three-point percentage, a critical metric against a Hofstra offense that averages 9.5 made threes per game.

While Hofstra boasts a strong 9-2 mark at home, their recent success has also relied on grinding out low-scoring victories. The Pride's ability to score efficiently in the paint complements their perimeter attack, but Drexel's Garfield Turner provides enough interior defense to make those buckets tough.