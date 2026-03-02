ContestsEventsThe Fanatic Pro Shop
LISTEN LIVE

Philadelphia Flyers vs Toronto Maple Leafs Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Philadelphia Flyers will take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at 8:30 p.m. EST on Monday. With the season coming to a close, each game takes on increasing importance for…

Ezra Bernstein
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 08: Christian Dvorak #22 of the Philadelphia Flyers looks on during a game against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Xfinity Mobile Arena on January 08, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Flyers will take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at 8:30 p.m. EST on Monday. With the season coming to a close, each game takes on increasing importance for both teams, each of whom is on the outside looking in on the Eastern Conference playoff race. Monday night's contest will feature two teams that know their season is endangered each time they take the ice.

The Flyers have rebounded well from a stretch of poor play in late January. After four straight losses, Philadelphia won three of its next five games, two of which came against the Washington Capitals and the Boston Bruins. Key to the turnaround has been the improvement of the defense, highlighted by excellent play from goaltender Dan Vladar. Considering that the Maple Leafs rank in the bottom ten in the NHL in most major offensive categories, and that they have failed to score more than two goals in any of their last three games, it seems the Flyers are poised for another strong defensive performance here.

Toronto's season has been defined by streaky play. The Maple Leafs won four straight in early January and proceeded to drop six in a row just a couple of weeks later before rattling off another three victories. The team is now back on the losing end after another trio of defeats, a stretch of play defined by the aforementioned poor offense. Making the team's offensive struggles even more discouraging is the fact that Toronto is nearly fully healthy, missing only defender Christopher Tanev. A matchup with a red-hot Philly defense is the last thing the Maple Leafs need as they try to keep their slim playoff hopes alive.

Spread

  • Flyers +1.5 (-214)
  • Maple Leafs -1.5 (+190)

Money line

  • Flyers +117
  • Maple Leafs -126

Totals

  • Over 6.5 (+105)
  • Under 6.5 (-118)

Note: The above data was collected on March 1, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

  • The Flyers are 36-23 ATS this season, one of the best records in the league.
  • The Flyers are 19-10 ATS when playing on the road.
  • The over is 32-27 in Philadelphia's games.
  • The Maple Leafs are 24-36 ATS this season.
  • The Maple Leafs are 12-20 ATS when playing on their home ice.
  • The over is 33-26-1 in Toronto's games.

Flyers vs Maple Leafs Injury Reports

Philadelphia Flyers 

  • Rodrigo Abols, C - Out.
  • Tyson Foerster, LW - Out.
  • Ryan Ellis, D - Out.

Toronto Maple Leafs

  • Christopher Tanev, D - Out.

Flyers vs Maple Leafs Prediction and Pick

It is shocking to see the Flyers enter this game as an underdog. They have been playing much better hockey lately, and their discipline on defense will be the difference against a Toronto offense that has not been able to buy a goal as of late. This will be a low-scoring, grinding affair, a style of play that favors Philadelphia in every way. The spread is priced far too poorly to be of any consideration, but taking the Flyers' money line is a solid play.

Philadelphia FlyersToronto Maple Leafs
Ezra BernsteinWriter
Related Stories
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 17: Nick Seeler #24 of the Philadelphia Flyers controls the puck during a game against the New York Rangers at Xfinity Mobile Arena on January 17, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
NHLBoston Bruins vs Philadelphia Flyers: Odds, Spread, And TotalMichael Garaventa
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 17: Will Cuylle #50 of the New York Rangers controls the puck against Noah Cates #27 and Noah Juulsen #47 of the Philadelphia Flyers during the third period at Xfinity Mobile Arena on January 17, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
NHLNew York Rangers vs Philadelphia Flyers: Odds, Spread, and TotalKurt Boyer
Travis Sanheim with Team Canada at the Winter Olympics
NHLTravis Sanheim: Gold Medal Game ‘Exactly’ Why Players Wanted Best-on-BestColin Newby
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect