Philadelphia Flyers vs Toronto Maple Leafs Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Philadelphia Flyers will take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at 8:30 p.m. EST on Monday. With the season coming to a close, each game takes on increasing importance for both teams, each of whom is on the outside looking in on the Eastern Conference playoff race. Monday night's contest will feature two teams that know their season is endangered each time they take the ice.

The Flyers have rebounded well from a stretch of poor play in late January. After four straight losses, Philadelphia won three of its next five games, two of which came against the Washington Capitals and the Boston Bruins. Key to the turnaround has been the improvement of the defense, highlighted by excellent play from goaltender Dan Vladar. Considering that the Maple Leafs rank in the bottom ten in the NHL in most major offensive categories, and that they have failed to score more than two goals in any of their last three games, it seems the Flyers are poised for another strong defensive performance here.

Toronto's season has been defined by streaky play. The Maple Leafs won four straight in early January and proceeded to drop six in a row just a couple of weeks later before rattling off another three victories. The team is now back on the losing end after another trio of defeats, a stretch of play defined by the aforementioned poor offense. Making the team's offensive struggles even more discouraging is the fact that Toronto is nearly fully healthy, missing only defender Christopher Tanev. A matchup with a red-hot Philly defense is the last thing the Maple Leafs need as they try to keep their slim playoff hopes alive.

Spread

Flyers +1.5 (-214)

Maple Leafs -1.5 (+190)

Money line

Flyers +117

Maple Leafs -126

Totals

Over 6.5 (+105)

Under 6.5 (-118)

Note: The above data was collected on March 1, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Flyers vs Maple Leafs Betting Trends

The Flyers are 36-23 ATS this season, one of the best records in the league.

The Flyers are 19-10 ATS when playing on the road.

The over is 32-27 in Philadelphia's games.

The Maple Leafs are 24-36 ATS this season.

The Maple Leafs are 12-20 ATS when playing on their home ice.

The over is 33-26-1 in Toronto's games.

Flyers vs Maple Leafs Injury Reports

Philadelphia Flyers

Rodrigo Abols, C - Out.

Tyson Foerster, LW - Out.

Ryan Ellis, D - Out.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Christopher Tanev, D - Out.

Flyers vs Maple Leafs Prediction and Pick