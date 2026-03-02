Enter to win a Parx Casino Prize Pack from Mike Rose Golf – Players Championship

ContestsEventsThe Fanatic Pro Shop
Brendan Petrilli
Photo of a golf ball on a tee and a golf club (the 'Driver') behind it, against a grassy green backdrop.

The PGA TOUR's unofficial 5th major, THE PLAYERS CHAMPIONSHIP, is set for March 12-15 at Pete Dye's brutal TPC Sawgrass, with its famous 17th hole island green.  If you can pick the winner and the winning score(par is 288), you can win a $200 prize package from Parx Casino and Callaway Golf.  Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy are the heavy favorites, having won the last 3 tournaments there, but to be unique, you might want to pick one of these off-the-wall players, all Tour winners and playing well now.

--Europeans - Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry, Sepp Straka, Aaron Rai, Robert McIntyre

--Asians - Hideki Matsuyama, Ryo Hisatune, Kurt Kitayama, Si Woo Kim, Min Woo Lee

--Americans - Ben Griffin, Andrew Novak, Russell Henley, Akshay Bhatia, Chris Gotterup

--Old Guys - Adam Scott, Justin Rose                                                                       

To win our $200 prize package from Parx Casino and Callaway Golf, you must:

--Pick the winner

--Pick the winning score - (Par is 288)

Entries close at noon on Thursday, March 12.  Good luck!!

    Mike Rose/Fanatic Golf Reporter

