Enter to win a Parx Casino Prize Pack from Mike Rose Golf – Players Championship

The PGA TOUR's unofficial 5th major, THE PLAYERS CHAMPIONSHIP, is set for March 12-15 at Pete Dye's brutal TPC Sawgrass, with its famous 17th hole island green. If you can pick the winner and the winning score(par is 288), you can win a $200 prize package from Parx Casino and Callaway Golf. Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy are the heavy favorites, having won the last 3 tournaments there, but to be unique, you might want to pick one of these off-the-wall players, all Tour winners and playing well now.