Enter to win a Parx Casino Prize Pack from Mike Rose Golf – Players Championship

The PGA TOUR's unofficial 5th major, THE PLAYERS CHAMPIONSHIP, is set for March 12-15 at Pete Dye's brutal TPC Sawgrass, with its famous 17th hole island green. If you can pick the winner and the winning score(par is 288), you can win a $200 prize package from Parx Casino and Callaway Golf. Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy are the heavy favorites, having won the last 3 tournaments there, but to be unique, you might want to pick one of these off-the-wall players, all Tour winners and playing well now.
--Europeans - Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry, Sepp Straka, Aaron Rai, Robert McIntyre
--Asians - Hideki Matsuyama, Ryo Hisatune, Kurt Kitayama, Si Woo Kim, Min Woo Lee
--Americans - Ben Griffin, Andrew Novak, Russell Henley, Akshay Bhatia, Chris Gotterup
--Old Guys - Adam Scott, Justin Rose
To win our $200 prize package from Parx Casino and Callaway Golf, you must:
--Pick the winner
--Pick the winning score - (Par is 288)
Entries close at noon on Thursday, March 12. Good luck!!
