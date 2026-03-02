Dante Nori & Phillies Prospects Racking Up Stolen Bases

While fans starving for a World Series scrutinize the Philadelphia Phillies, they’ll search for exciting storylines surrounding an organization they perceive as stale. Dave Dombrowski has emphasized the prospect pool as a source for optimism in 2026.

Dante Nori – the Phillies’ 2024 first-round pick and sixth-ranked prospect – told 97.5 The Fanatic about an emphasis of the farm system that will jump out to fans at Citizens Bank Park if and when it translates to the major league level.

Dante Nori Racks Up Stolen Bases

Nori finished seventh in the Florida State League last season with 37 stolen bases. He racked up 52 total steals at four different levels of the minor leagues. His speed also helped him finish second in the FSL in triples and third in hits. He's joined the Phillies in spring training in Clearwater in 2026.

Minor league baserunning instructor Gary Cathcart works on the minor league side of the spring training complex with a long-term vision of helping the farm system produce high-quality base stealers.

“I’d say with Cat (Cathcart) over on the minor league side, it’s been a big priority. We’re out there on the minor league side every single day working on your right-foot touches, your turns, making sure everything’s perfect.” -Dante Nori

While a gifted athlete like Nori will naturally progress as a baserunner, he spoke about the difference between the lower levels of his career and the instruction he's noticed at the professional level.

“I didn’t really work on much like in high school and all that, but when I got here (to the Phillies organization), it’s really been a big part of my game… Now I just work on it every day.” -Dante Nori

He’s got plenty of big league resources to draw from during his time in Clearwater. Nori sits just on the opposite side of the clubhouse from Trea Turner and Bryson Stott, who have combined to steal over 400 career bags. Additional veterans like J.T. Realmuto and Bryce Harper have supplemented their primary skill sets with over 100 stolen bases each in their respective MLB careers.

MLB Rule Changes Shift Emphasis

Statistical emphasis on power minimized the game’s general value on stolen bases throughout the decade of the 2010s. Rule changes in 2023, however, have turned the tides back towards a tool that used to define some big leaguers' careers in past eras.

How have the pitch clock and the limited pickoff opportunities changed the emphasis of farm systems developing base runners?

“I think it’s beneficial to guys that are more speed than the power game. You’ve got bigger bases. There’s the limited pickoffs. You’ve got the timer… It’s almost like going back in time, to where speed is a big part of the game now, so I think that’s very valuable to the prospects that can run.” -Dante Nori

Nori also touched on a rule change that doesn’t enter conversations with the magnitude of a pitch clock that immediately and dramatically reduced game time.

The former 27th-overall pick fixated on the importance of bigger bases for a runner sliding on a close play.

“I was kind of shocked. It’s like a pizza box when I first went there. When I first went up to pro ball, I was like ‘Dang, these are huge.’ Then when I went back home, I stopped by my high school to actually see the bases. The difference is unbelievable. It is crazy to me.” -Dante Nori

Nori hit 2/11 with one double in seven Grapefruit Leagues in February. He’ll join Team Italy, alongside Aaron Nola, with a chance to impress on an international stage at the World Baseball Classic.

Phillies Prospects on the Basepaths

Preston Mattingly rebuilt the Phillies farm system after joining the front office under Dave Dombrowski in 2021. Although the prospect pool hasn’t yet materialized in the big leagues, it’s indirectly fed the MLB roster by providing Dombrowski with legitimate trade ammo.

Baserunning is one point of emphasis that’s landed with the top tier of prospects.

Photo by Mark Taylor/Getty Images

Number-one prospect Aidan Miller topped the organization’s leaderboard after stealing 59 bags last season. He stole 52 in Double A and seven in a short eight-game stint to finish the season in Triple A.

Miller and Dante Nori are longshots to make the Phillies roster on Opening Day or rack up stolen bases in the big leagues in 2026. However, Justin Crawford offers even more immediate hope as the likely everyday center fielder. Baseball America ranked Crawford as the fastest baserunner in the system for the season. He stole 46 bags in 112 games for the Lehigh Valley IronPigs last season.

Aroon Escobar has also climbed the organization’s prospect rankings to the fourth-overall spot. He stole 24 bases in the minor leagues last season, and he’s got runway to develop his tools before reaching the majors.