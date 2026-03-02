3 Phillies Make MLB.com’s Top 100 Prospects List

The Phillies' farm system has been a mess for a while. Alec Bohm and Aaron Nola are the only players the Phillies drafted who made an All-Star game in the past decade. Could the current crop of Phillies prospects change that? MLB.com dropped an updated Top 100 Prospects list, and these 3 Phillies made the list.

23) SS- Aidan Miller

Miller quickly turned himself into the Phillies' most prized prospect. The 21-year old slashed .264/.392/.433/.825 last year between AA and AAA. He also slugged 14 HRs and 27 doubles, while stealing 59 bases.

Miller has the makings of a star. The big question is where he will play. SS is spoken for for the Phillies for the foreseeable future. The plan seems to be a shift to 3rd base. The Phillies planned on giving Miller time at 3rd in Spring, but a back injury might keep him out of Spring altogether. A shame, given he was a name Phillies fans were perhaps most excited to see.

There is some hype around him making the move to the Pros this year. The back injury puts a damper on that. But if he comes back and plays as well as he did last year, he could force their hand.

It would mean the Phillies would have to move either Alec Bohm or Bryson Stott, but the Phillies were ready to trade Bohm when they thought Bo Bichette was coming here. That did not pan out, and Bohm was still here. But perhaps a trade could still happen in-season to make way for their top prospect.

28) RHP-Andrew Painter

3 years ago, Painter was the most exciting prospect heading into camp. Not just for the Phillies, but perhaps in the league. He seemed poised to make the team as a 19-year-old. But an injury quickly derailed things, and without throwing a pitch all season, he eventually needed Tommy John.

That kept him out for all of 2023 and all of 2024. He returned last year, but as you can imagine, after 2 years off, things did not go great. He never quite found his command and posted an ERA of 5.26 across 118 innings.

The important thing is he was healthy. Throwing those 118 innings was huge, even if they did not go well. Now he comes into the 2026 season looking to prove he is still capable of being the guy who was once ranked the 5th best prospect in baseball.

This is a guy Jayson Stark once told us could be Gerritt Cole. People may have forgotten how much hype he had, but he has Super Star potential. He will be in the rotation this year, and could be a game-changer if he looks anything like the guy who had a 1.56 ERA in 2022.

53) OF-Justin Crawford

Like Painter, Crawford is making his MLB debut out of camp. Barring an injury, he will be with the Phillies. The son of ex-All-Star Carl Crawford, Justin was a dynamic player last year in AAA. He slashed .334/.411/.452/.863 and stole 46 bases.

There is some concern about his ground ball rate, and the power is still developing, but there is little doubt about how impactful his speed can be. Both in the OF, and on the bases. He can put the ball in play, and can draw a walk. Even if the power never gets there, he can make an impact just by getting on base. Maybe he is the spark plug this lineup needs.