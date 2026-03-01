This Day in Sports History: March 1

Sports in March include crucial stretches of the NBA and NHL seasons, MLB Spring Training/Opening Day, March Madness, NASCAR, Formula 1, UFC Fight Nights, and some PGA Tour Events. Over the years, March 1 has witnessed many notable moments and stories involving sporting legends. Here are some of them.

Kerr was the first-ever goalie to play every game for five consecutive seasons (1936-1941). He won the Vezina Trophy in 1940 and was a two-time NHL All-Star. Nicklaus' legendary career included 73 PGA Tour victories, six Masters titles, and a reputation for unmatched consistency and performance under pressure. Wilkens was a 9-time All-Star point guard and a 4-time All-Star coach, renowned for leading the Seattle Supersonics to their only NBA Championship in 1979.