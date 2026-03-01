This Day in Sports History: March 1
Sports in March include crucial stretches of the NBA and NHL seasons, MLB Spring Training/Opening Day, March Madness, NASCAR, Formula 1, UFC Fight Nights, and some PGA Tour Events. Over the years, March 1 has witnessed many notable moments and stories involving sporting legends. Here are some of them.
Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records
Great moments in sports history from March 1 included:
- 1843: In the fifth Grand National, Tom Olliver, aboard 12/1 Vanguar,d won the race. This was the first year that the race was run as a handicap.
- 1919: Future Hockey Hall of Fame center Newsy Lalonde set a playoff record with five goals in a game.
- 1934: Boxer Primo Carnera beat Tommy Loughran by a unanimous points decision.
- 1941: The Rangers' goalie Dave Kerr became the fifth goaltender in NHL history to record 200 career victories.
- 1949: Former world heavyweight boxing champion Joe Louis retired with a 66-3 record and 52 knockouts. He defended the title 25 times.
- 1953: Golfer Babe Zaharias won the Sarasota Women's Open by seven strokes. Playing partner Louise Suggs refused to sign the scorecard after Zaharias was given a beneficial ruling.
- 1965: The Australian swimming authorities suspended triple Olympic gold medal-winning sprinter Dawn Fraser for 10 years for misconduct at the 1964 Tokyo Olympics.
- 1969: New York Yankees legend Mickey Mantle retired from baseball due to persistent knee injuries.
- 1969: Hockey player Phil Esposito picked up his 99th point of the season and broke the NHL record for most points in a season.
- 1970: The Bruins' Bobby Orr became the first defenseman in NHL history to score 25 goals in a season.
- 1976: Jack Nicklaus won his second PGA Tournament Players Championship.
- 1981: Houston Rockets guard Calvin Murphy's NBA record consecutive free throw streak ended at 78 games.
- 1986: Peter Stastny became just the second player in NHL history to score 100 points in each of his first six seasons.
- 1988: Wayne Gretzky became the NHL's all-time leader in career assists.
- 1992: Swimmer Jenny Thompson swam a 100-meter freestyle world record of 54.48 seconds at the United States Olympic Trials.
- 1996: The Hawks' Lenny Wilkens became the first coach in NBA history to reach 1,000 career victories, as Atlanta beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 74-68.
- 1997: Boxer Héctor Camacho beat Sugar Ray Leonard in the fifth round and retained the IBC middleweight title. It was the only time in Leonard's history that he was knocked out.
- 2003: Roy Jones Jr. won a unanimous decision against champion John Ruiz to capture the WBA heavyweight title.
Three athletes who stood out on March 1 were Dave Kerr, Jack Nicklaus, and Lenny Wilkens.
Kerr was the first-ever goalie to play every game for five consecutive seasons (1936-1941). He won the Vezina Trophy in 1940 and was a two-time NHL All-Star. Nicklaus' legendary career included 73 PGA Tour victories, six Masters titles, and a reputation for unmatched consistency and performance under pressure. Wilkens was a 9-time All-Star point guard and a 4-time All-Star coach, renowned for leading the Seattle Supersonics to their only NBA Championship in 1979.