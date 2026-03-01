ContestsEventsThe Fanatic Pro Shop
LISTEN LIVE

Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics Game Preview

The Philadelphia 76ers look to win their fourth game in a row as they battle the Boston Celtics on Sunday night at 8 p.m. EST. The 76ers are 33-26 and…

Michael Garaventa
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 11: Kelly Oubre Jr. #9 of the Philadelphia 76ers talks to Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics during a game at Xfinity Mobile Arena on November 11, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers look to win their fourth game in a row as they battle the Boston Celtics on Sunday night at 8 p.m. EST.

The 76ers are 33-26 and sixth in the Eastern Conference standings. They are a game out of the fifth seed and only a game and a half away from falling into the play-in tournament. This season has been defined by resilience and, once again, navigating injury concerns to stay competitive. Tyrese Maxey has been exceptional, establishing himself as a top-tier performer, carrying heavy offensive loads, and leading the team in scoring. The team has relied on depth and key contributions from veterans. Sometimes, third-quarter performance can be rough, but the Sixers have shown significant strength in the fourth quarter.

The Celtics are 38-20 and second in the Eastern Conference standings. They are 5.5 games back of the one seed and only a couple of games up on the third and fourth seed. Despite facing significant roster changes and the indefinite absence of star Jayson Tatum due to a prior Achilles injury, the team has excelled under Joe Mazzulla. Jaylen Brown has stepped up tremendously, leading the team with 29.1 points per game and acting as a strong MVP candidate. The defense has been awesome, and Boston has proven to be a contender while navigating a challenging, re-tooled roster.

76ers vs Celtics Betting Trends

  • Philadelphia is 3-4 ATS in its last 6 games.
  • The total has gone OVER in six of Philadelphia's last seven games.
  • Philadelphia is 3-4 SU in its last seven games.
  • Boston is 4-1 ATS in its last five games.
  • The total has gone UNDER in 12 of Boston's last 14 games.
  • Boston is 9-2 SU in its last 11 games.

76ers vs Celtics Injury Reports

Philadelphia 76ers

  • Johni Broome, F - Out
  • MarJon Beauchamp, F - Out

Boston Celtics

  • Jayson Tatum, F - Out

76ers vs Celtics Predictions and Picks

Philadelphia is currently 11th in points, 18th in points allowed, and 15th in point differential. Maxey leads the team in points per game and assists per game. The 76ers are 17-11 on the road and 5-5 in their last 10 games. The Sixers are navigating a critical stretch, aiming to regain momentum after recent inconsistency. The key to their recent play is the return of Joel Embiid, who immediately made an impact after managing knee injuries. During this mini-winning streak, the scoring is trending up, and the team is competing with some of the best teams in the conference.

Boston is currently 21st in points, first in points allowed, and third in point differential. Derrick White leads the team in assists per game. The Celtics are 18-9 at home and 8-2 in their last 10 games. Boston is playing elite, championship-caliber basketball, winning four of their last five games. Additionally, Payton Pritchard has provided a massive spark off the bench. In the last few games, the defense has allowed only 100 points, and some of those games were just high 80s point totals. It's been all about the deep roster and strong defensive identity.

Boston CelticsPhiladelphia 76ers
Michael GaraventaWriter
Related Stories
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 23: Trendon Watford #12 of the Philadelphia 76ers boxes out Jaime Jaquez Jr. #11 of the Miami Heat during the third quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena on November 23, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)
NBAMiami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers Odds, Spread, and TotalsEzra Bernstein
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 19: Pascal Siakam #43 of the Indiana Pacers battles with Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers in the second half at Xfinity Mobile Arena on January 19, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The 76ers defeated the Pacers 113-104. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
NBAPhiladelphia 76ers vs Indiana Pacers Odds, Spread, and TotalsEzra Bernstein
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: Dominick Barlow #25 of the Philadelphia 76ers controls the ball against John Collins #20 of the LA Clippers in the second half at Intuit Dome on February 02, 2026 in Inglewood, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
NBAPhiladelphia 76ers vs New Orleans Pelicans Odds, Spread, and TotalLaura Bernheim
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect