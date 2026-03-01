Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics Game Preview

The Philadelphia 76ers look to win their fourth game in a row as they battle the Boston Celtics on Sunday night at 8 p.m. EST.

The 76ers are 33-26 and sixth in the Eastern Conference standings. They are a game out of the fifth seed and only a game and a half away from falling into the play-in tournament. This season has been defined by resilience and, once again, navigating injury concerns to stay competitive. Tyrese Maxey has been exceptional, establishing himself as a top-tier performer, carrying heavy offensive loads, and leading the team in scoring. The team has relied on depth and key contributions from veterans. Sometimes, third-quarter performance can be rough, but the Sixers have shown significant strength in the fourth quarter.

The Celtics are 38-20 and second in the Eastern Conference standings. They are 5.5 games back of the one seed and only a couple of games up on the third and fourth seed. Despite facing significant roster changes and the indefinite absence of star Jayson Tatum due to a prior Achilles injury, the team has excelled under Joe Mazzulla. Jaylen Brown has stepped up tremendously, leading the team with 29.1 points per game and acting as a strong MVP candidate. The defense has been awesome, and Boston has proven to be a contender while navigating a challenging, re-tooled roster.

76ers vs Celtics Betting Trends

Philadelphia is 3-4 ATS in its last 6 games.

The total has gone OVER in six of Philadelphia's last seven games.

Philadelphia is 3-4 SU in its last seven games.

Boston is 4-1 ATS in its last five games.

The total has gone UNDER in 12 of Boston's last 14 games.

Boston is 9-2 SU in its last 11 games.

76ers vs Celtics Injury Reports

Philadelphia 76ers

Johni Broome, F - Out

MarJon Beauchamp, F - Out

Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum, F - Out

76ers vs Celtics Predictions and Picks

Philadelphia is currently 11th in points, 18th in points allowed, and 15th in point differential. Maxey leads the team in points per game and assists per game. The 76ers are 17-11 on the road and 5-5 in their last 10 games. The Sixers are navigating a critical stretch, aiming to regain momentum after recent inconsistency. The key to their recent play is the return of Joel Embiid, who immediately made an impact after managing knee injuries. During this mini-winning streak, the scoring is trending up, and the team is competing with some of the best teams in the conference.