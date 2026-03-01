New York City FC vs Philadelphia Union: Odds, Spread, and Total

Neither team was satisfied with their season-opening outcome in SoCal last weekend, but at least New York City Football Club wasn't the squad that took a red card. NYCFC will try for better than its debut 1-1 draw against a stronger foe when the Pigeons visit the Philadelphia Union on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. EST.

Philadelphia comes off its own frustrating first round of play. Called "uncharacteristic" in its laxity by Anna Grillo of The Philly Soccer Page, the Union was sloppy against a surprising lineup of DC United, which scored to win 1-0 and take all three points at Audi Field. Philadelphia was perhaps unprepared for a match of Major League Soccer quality after boasting easy pickings against the island club team Defence Force, in what may have been an untimely CONCACAF warm-up opportunity on the Wednesday before the MLS season began.

Never mind how NYCFC's season debut ended, it was how the match with the LA Galaxy began that had New York City supporters on edge. NYCFC goalkeeper Matt Freese surrendered a goal on the first official on-target shot of the season for the Galaxy, which is hopefully not an omen for his potential World Cup trek. The Pigeons took 66 minutes to equalize on a goal from Argentine winger Nicolas Fernandez. Fernandez's tally came 11-on-10, moments after Galaxy back Carlos Graces was red-carded.

New York City FC vs Philadelphia Union Betting Trends

There have been no draws in the head-to-head series since 2021.

Final scores of the last three matches went under their totals.

NYCFC has won eight of its last 11 road appearances.

New York City FC vs Philadelphia Union Injury Reports

New York City FC

Alonso Martinez remains in rehab following ACL surgery.

Philadelphia Union

Midfielder Quinn Sullivan remains in rehab following ACL surgery.

New York City FC vs Philadelphia Union Predictions and Picks

Philadelphia is hardly overtaxed by its Thursday kickoff in the Champions Cup prior to hosting Sunday's match. Philly's 5-0 lead made it easy for the Union to field reserves and advance to the next round without displaying more than a rotation lineup. The issue for Philadelphia isn't fatigue, but whether last season's award winners assembled the kind of potent 2026 forward corps that the front office has boasted of.

New York City's road form continues to be overlooked, especially in the absence of injured striker Alonso Martinez. The stingy Pigeons have won eight of their last 11 matches away from home. If the Union's star forward Milan Iloski has a lousy afternoon, the Union may have to rely on the rest of an unproven new attacking corps. NYCFC remains a scary rival after knocking Philadelphia out of the 2025 MLS Cup.