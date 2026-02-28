This Day in Sports History: February 28

Sports in February include the NBA and NHL seasons, Super Bowl, NBA All-Star game, college basketball tournaments, spring training for the MLB, NASCAR's Daytona 500, Formula E, some PGA Tour Events and the Winter Olympics. Over the years, Feb. 28 has witnessed many notable moments and stories involving sporting legends. Here are some of them.

Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records

Great moments in sports history from Feb. 28 included:

1844: In the sixth Grand National, John Crickmere won aboard 5/1 co-favourite Discount.

1906 : In the Stanley Cup, the Ottawa HC beat Queen's University (Kingston ON), 12-7 and got a 2-0 sweep of the challenge series.

1925 : The Toronto Maple Leafs won their ninth game in a row and it was the longest winning streak in their history.

1929: The Chicago Blackhawks lose a league-record 15th straight game at home.

1936: Karl Schafer of Austria followed up on his Winter Olympics victory with his seventh consecutive men's figure skating World Championship title in Paris, France.

1936: Olympic champions Ernst Baier and Maxi Herber of Germany win their fourth consecutive pairs figure skating gold medal at the World Championships in Paris, France.

1957 : Jockey Johnny Longden got his 5,000th career win.

1960: Home team United States wins its first Olympic ice hockey gold medal at Squaw Valley. The USA beat Czechoslovakia 9-4.

1960: VII Winter Olympic Games close in Squaw Valley, California.

1966: Sandy Koufax and Don Drysdale begin a joint holdout against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

1967: Wilt Chamberlain sinks a record 35th consecutive field goal.

1969 : The Men's Figure Skating Championship was won by Tim Wood.

1971 : Jack Nicklaus won the PGA Championship by two strokes.

1981: Calvin Murphy of the Houston Rockets, sets a record with 78 consecutive free throws.

1986: Peter Uberroth suspended seven baseball players for one year, after they admitted in Curtis Strong's trial in September, that they used drugs.

1988 : Yvonne van Gennip skated to a world record time of 7:14.13 in the ladies 5k.

1988: XV Winter Olympic Games finished in Calgary, Canada.

1988: Pat Verbeek becomes the first New Jersey Devil to score four goals in an NHL game.

1989: 10-time All-Star second baseman and manager Red Schoendienst and umpire Al Barlick are elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame.

1991: The New York Yankees Don Mattingly is named the tenth team captain.

1998: Vancouver Canucks Mark Messier is the fourth NHLer to get 1,600 points.

2010: XXI Winter Olympic Games came to a close in Vancouver, Canada.

2020: Court of Arbitration for Sport bans Chinese triple Olympic gold medallist Sun Yang from swimming for eight years for breaking anti-doping rules.

Three athletes who stood out on Feb. 28 were Jack Nicklaus, Calvin Murphy, and Pat Verbeek.