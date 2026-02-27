Dartmouth vs Penn Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Dartmouth Big Green will face the Pennsylvania Quakers at 7 p.m. EST on Friday. Despite Dartmouth sporting a losing record while the Quakers have a winning one, these teams are next to each other in the Ivy League standings, with Penn sitting in third with a chance to climb to second in the final three games of the season. Any effort toward the top of the standings must start on Friday at home for the Quakers.

As its overall record indicates, Dartmouth has had a rough go of things in its recent play. The Big Green are 1-3 in their last four, with two of those losses coming in blowouts to Yale and Harvard. A one-point win against Columbia got the team back on the right track, but if their last date with the Quakers is any indication, Friday's contest might derail them once again. The Big Green shot 38% from the field and 28% from three in that game, in one of their worst offensive showings of the season. It was so bad that they almost had to improve here, even with Dartmouth's poor play recently.

Even with a loss in its last game, Penn comes into this matchup playing some of its best basketball of the season. Prior to their defeat against Yale, the Quakers had won four games in a row. Even their loss against Yale was not a bad showing, with Penn keeping things close with the Ivy League-leading Bulldogs for the majority of the game. Now, head coach Fran McCaffery's unit is back at home against a subpar opponent. The Quakers should continue their stretch of quality basketball on Friday, regardless of the end result.

Spread

Dartmouth +7 (-100)

Penn -7 (-109)

Money line

Dartmouth +238

Penn -278

Totals

Over 153.5 (-105)

Under 153.5 (+102)

Note: The above data was collected on Feb. 27, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Dartmouth vs Penn Betting Trends

Dartmouth is 2-3 ATS in its last five games.

Dartmouth is a perfect 5-0 ATS in its last five road games.

The over is 3-2 in Dartmouth's last five.

Penn has covered the spread in three straight games.

Penn is 3-2 ATS in its last five home games.

The under has cashed a whopping eight straight times in Penn's games.

Dartmouth vs Penn Injury Reports

Dartmouth Big Green

No injuries of note.

Penn Quakers

Dylan Williams, G - Questionable.

Dartmouth vs Penn Prediction and Pick