Boston Bruins vs Philadelphia Flyers: Odds, Spread, And Total

The Boston Bruins will look to make it two wins in a row, as they battle the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m. EST.

The Bruins are 33-20-5 and fifth in the Atlantic Division. They just beat the Columbus Blue Jackets at home 4-2. Boston trailed early, but went on to score three straight goals. The Blue Jackets made things interesting late, but the Bruins scored an empty-netter to put things away. Boston was outshot 40-23 and outhit 24-20, but won in faceoffs 30-21. The power play was 1-for-3, and the penalty kill was 1-for-1 on stops. The Bruins did well blocking shots, and goaltender Joonas Korpisalo was the first star with 36 saves.

The Flyers are 26-21-11 and sixth in the Metropolitan Division. They just beat the New York Rangers on the road 3-2 in overtime. Halfway through the game, the Flyers were down 2-0, got their first goal at the halfway mark, and tied things up early in the third period. Philly was outshot by New York 25-24 and lost in faceoffs 31-18, but hits were tied at 23. The power play was 1-for-5, and the penalty kill was 3-for-3 on stops. The first star of the game was Matvei Michkov, who scored two goals.

Bruins vs Flyers Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in eight of Boston's last 10 games.

Boston is 11-4 SU in its last 15 games.

Boston is 10-2 SU in its last 12 games against Philadelphia.

The total has gone UNDER in five of Philadelphia's last five games.

Philadelphia is 4-13 SU in its last 17 games.

Philadelphia is 1-7 SU in its last eight games at home.

Bruins vs Flyers Injury Reports

Boston Bruins

Jeremy Swayman, G - Injured reserve

Philadelphia Flyers

Rodrigo Abols, C - Injured reserve

Tyson Foerster, RW - Injured reserve

Ryan Ellis, D - Injured reserve

Bruins vs Flyers Predictions and Picks

Boston is sixth in scoring, 18th in goals against, third on the power play, and 28th on the penalty kill. Morgan Geekie leads the team in goals. The Bruins are 11-12-4 on the road and 6-1-3 in their last 10 games. Boston has been in a bit of a win-a-couple, lose-a-couple type of mode. Also, the last few games have been high-scoring ones, with some tough one-score losses against elite teams. In the last few years, the Bruins have had the upper hand against the Flyers.



Philadelphia is 22nd in scoring, tied for 20th in goals against, 29th on the power play, and 17th on the penalty kill. Travis Konecny leads the team in goals, assists, and points. The Flyers are 13-9-7 at home and 3-4-3 in their last 10 games. Philly hasn't won two games in a row since Jan. 6. The losses have been a mix of no offense, and when they do score, the defense doesn't show up. The Flyers are still looking to control a game from the start and carry that momentum for 60 minutes.

Best Bet: Bruins Spread