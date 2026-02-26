Zack Wheeler Takes ‘Very Encouraging’ Step at Spring Training

Philadelphia Phillies ace Zack Wheeler threw off a mound during his first spring training bullpen session on Thursday in Clearwater.

The veteran right-hander will not begin the 2026 season in the starting rotation as part of his recovery from thoracic outlet surgery. However, Rob Thomson spoke optimistically about Wheeler's potential return soon after Opening Day.

Pitchers typically ramp up toward major league action about six weeks after their first bullpen session in spring training. Thomson lightened expectations and avoided committing to a definite timeline, however.

“Possibly. It all depends on how he feels and how he recovers. This is new stuff, and it’s different than a lot of other injuries. You really can’t pin it down to a week or a day.” -Rob Thomson

Zack Wheeler Throws at Spring Training

Wheeler took the mound just after 10:15am, hours before the Phillies hosted the Washington Nationals at BayCare Ballpark in Clearwater. He had previously participated in long toss and other pitching exercises, but the session was his first from an elevated, full-distance mound.

He threw beside his teammate Jesus Luzardo with Thomson, pitching coach Caleb Cotham, and other Phillies staff members watching. Wheeler and Luzardo alternated pitches for roughly 8-10 minutes, occasionally firing with the type of zip on the baseball that reignites a pitcher’s competitive juice during spring training.

“It was 21 pitches. The velo was good. The ball flight was good. It was just four-seam, sinker (and) two-seam. He hit the glove. He was good.” -Rob Thomson

Zack Wheeler last pitched in a major league game on August 15, about six months before spring training began. He underwent a procedure to remove a blood clot on August 18 and the thoracic outlet surgery in September. The Phillies estimated his recovery time after the second procedure between six and eight months.

Wheeler reached the MLB All-Star Break in July 2025 with a sparkling 9-3 record and a 2.36 ERA. He ranked second among all major league pitchers in strikeouts and quality starts, third in innings pitched, and fourth in WAR.

Does the relatively short projected timeline for a return surprise Thomson?

“He’s worked awfully hard. That’s the key to it. Since he’s put in the hard work, not really. He’s worked harder than he’s ever worked in the offseason, so it’s a really good sign. He’s strong. The shoulder’s stronger than it ever has been. I really feel good about it.” -Rob Thomson