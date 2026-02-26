Philadelphia Union vs Defence Force: CONCACAF Champions Cup Odds, Spread, and Total
Did the Philadelphia Union have a great start to the season or a bad start to the season? It depends on which competition you happen to be paying attention to. Philadelphia is happy to be holding a 5-0 aggregate lead as Defence Force visits for a Champions Cup back tie at 7 p.m. EST this Thursday.
It's the club's Major League Soccer debut that was a downer. DC United tripped Philadelphia 1-0 last weekend, led by a winning goal from the Union's former striker Tai Baribo. OneFootball's X account summed up the Union's defeat perfectly: "Tai Baribo (haunted) his old side, leading DC United to a shocking opening-day victory over reigning MLS Supporters' Shield winners Philadelphia Union."
A weekday match at home, one in which Philadelphia is certain to earn advancement to CONCACAF's Round of 16, could serve as comfort food for a squad that needs a mood-lifter. Gamblers must be careful not to misunderstand Las Vegas lines on such an academic back leg as Thursday's Round-of-32 finale. Philly can advance with a tight defeat. The money line is on the Union winning Thursday's tilt alone.
Defence Force vs Philadelphia Union Betting Trends
- Philadelphia has eight clean sheets in 17 Champions Cup matches.
- Defence Force is 4-1-4 in continental contests over the last year.
- Philly has no regulation wins from its last three home games.
Defence Force vs Philadelphia Union Injury Reports
Philadelphia Union
- Midfielder Quinn Sullivan remains in rehab following ACL surgery.
Defence Force
- None
Philadelphia Union vs Defence Force Predictions and Picks
Why is the Defence Force such a weak Champions Cup bid if so many of its players hail from the Trinidad & Tobago national team? Not that Trinidad & Tobago hasn't been a patsy against the USA, Canada, or El Tricolor, but recent national-team outcomes have included the Soca Warriors drawing with the Reggae Boyz of Jamaica. The club team's form reflects the Buddhist idea of heaven being a dangerous place. Defence Force is so much better than its domestic club opponents that the squad often prevails by margins of six or more tallies. They aren't exactly well-rehearsed at defending superior strikers.
Philadelphia manager Bradley Carnell could play so many reserves in Thursday's game that oddsmakers won't assign prop bets to them all. Don't expect a "Kentucky Derby futures" scenario in which dozens of young horses are up for grabs at the sportsbook. It's more likely that bookmakers will pick out a few promising strikers who might see rare minutes for the Union, to focus on touting their odds. The Philadelphia lead, as huge as it is, gives Carnell a chance to rest veterans and experiment.
Bruno Daimani, the Union's 23-year-old forward who scored a brace in last week's opening tie, is a candidate to play and potentially score again versus Defence Force. But there's also a potential winning prop bet on Ezekiel Alladoh to bag his second tally of the Champions Cup after scoring in the opening match eight days prior. Alladoh was red-carded against DC United and can't play in the Union's next upcoming MLS match against NYCFC, making him probable to take solid minutes on Thursday.