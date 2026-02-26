Philadelphia Union vs Defence Force: CONCACAF Champions Cup Odds, Spread, and Total

Did the Philadelphia Union have a great start to the season or a bad start to the season? It depends on which competition you happen to be paying attention to. Philadelphia is happy to be holding a 5-0 aggregate lead as Defence Force visits for a Champions Cup back tie at 7 p.m. EST this Thursday.

It's the club's Major League Soccer debut that was a downer. DC United tripped Philadelphia 1-0 last weekend, led by a winning goal from the Union's former striker Tai Baribo. OneFootball's X account summed up the Union's defeat perfectly: "Tai Baribo (haunted) his old side, leading DC United to a shocking opening-day victory over reigning MLS Supporters' Shield winners Philadelphia Union."

A weekday match at home, one in which Philadelphia is certain to earn advancement to CONCACAF's Round of 16, could serve as comfort food for a squad that needs a mood-lifter. Gamblers must be careful not to misunderstand Las Vegas lines on such an academic back leg as Thursday's Round-of-32 finale. Philly can advance with a tight defeat. The money line is on the Union winning Thursday's tilt alone.

Defence Force vs Philadelphia Union Betting Trends

Philadelphia has eight clean sheets in 17 Champions Cup matches.

Defence Force is 4-1-4 in continental contests over the last year.

Philly has no regulation wins from its last three home games.

Defence Force vs Philadelphia Union Injury Reports

Philadelphia Union

Midfielder Quinn Sullivan remains in rehab following ACL surgery.

Defence Force

None

Philadelphia Union vs Defence Force Predictions and Picks

Why is the Defence Force such a weak Champions Cup bid if so many of its players hail from the Trinidad & Tobago national team? Not that Trinidad & Tobago hasn't been a patsy against the USA, Canada, or El Tricolor, but recent national-team outcomes have included the Soca Warriors drawing with the Reggae Boyz of Jamaica. The club team's form reflects the Buddhist idea of heaven being a dangerous place. Defence Force is so much better than its domestic club opponents that the squad often prevails by margins of six or more tallies. They aren't exactly well-rehearsed at defending superior strikers.

Philadelphia manager Bradley Carnell could play so many reserves in Thursday's game that oddsmakers won't assign prop bets to them all. Don't expect a "Kentucky Derby futures" scenario in which dozens of young horses are up for grabs at the sportsbook. It's more likely that bookmakers will pick out a few promising strikers who might see rare minutes for the Union, to focus on touting their odds. The Philadelphia lead, as huge as it is, gives Carnell a chance to rest veterans and experiment.