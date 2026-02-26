ContestsEventsThe Fanatic Pro Shop
Nick Sirianni Gets An A In Leaked NFLPA Report Card

The NFL owners recently scored a victory over the NFLPA when it was ruled they could not release the Team report Cards. Turns out, it got leaked anyway, and Kalyn…

Dylan MacKinnon
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 11: Head coach Nick Sirianni of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on before the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field on January 11, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The NFL owners recently scored a victory over the NFLPA when it was ruled they could not release the Team report Cards. Turns out, it got leaked anyway, and Kalyn Kahler of ESPN published the results. Here are the Eagles results.

"Treatment of Families: C+
Home Game Field: A
Food/Dining Area: A
Nutritionist/Dietician: B+
Locker Room: D
Training Room: B-
Training Staff: A
Weight Room: A-
Strength Coaches: A-
Position Coaches: A-
Offensive Coordinator: C+
Defensive Coordinator: A+
Special Teams Coordinator: A
Team Travel: F
Head Coach: A
General Manager: B
Team Ownership: B"

A lot of this follows what we saw last year. Team travel got an F for the second straight year. We do not have a reason behind the grades. Last year we heard that the big guys on the team do not have enough space, and coaches take up too many of the first-class seats. Locker Room and Treatment of Families both got bad grades again.

Clearly, there are issues issues they can work on. But in general, they got pretty great grades across the board. Including one person who has been under heavy fire this off-season.

Nick Sirianni Gets An A

But one result that might fly in the face of what fans tend to think is the grade given to the Head Coach. Nick Sirianni got an A. Once again showing that while Nick Sirianni might not be beloved outside the locker room, he is loved inside of it.

Sirianni's players, outside of one awkward interview with Jalen Hurts after the 2023 season, have always rushed to defend Sirianni. The players do not view Sirianni the same way fans or the media do.

Coaching across the board, outside of the Offensive Coordinator, got great grades. Vic Fangio for an A+. Howie Roseman and Jeffrey Lurie only got Bs in comparison.

Nick Sirianni has the 5th-highest winning percentage in NFL history. He won 1 Super Bowl and made it to another. The guy has a track record that is impossible to argue with. Now we have proof he also has the love of his locker room. Maybe there is more to the Eagles Coach than people think.

