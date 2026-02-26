Nick Castellanos Keeps Disrespecting Rob Thomson

Nick Castellanos is not a Phillie anymore. The Team decided to eat nearly all of his $20 million contract to move on from him. He turned around and signed a league minimum contract with the Padres. And now every time he speaks to the Padres media, you begin to understand why the Phillies were so desperate to move on.

Nick Castellanos sat down with the Ben & Woods Show on 97.3 The Fan in San Diego. In his interview, he took a not-so-subtle shot at Rob Thomson

"I have a lot of good relationships with the coaches just because they all have been playing recently," Castellanos said. "I really enjoy talking to coaches that have put it down within the last decade. Their emotions are still intact. They talk to you from a physical standpoint, but there's also a lot of emotional relatability there because they're still connected."

It's clear who he is talking about. As Matt Gelb reported in his article about Nick Castellanos, one of the big divides between Castellanos and Rob Thomson was the fact that Thomson never played in the MLB. This is a quick excerpt from Gelb's article.

"He was most outward with his disdain for two people, Thomson and hitting coach Kevin Long. He did not trust them, he told teammates, because they had never played in the majors."

Disdain is a strong word. But the fact that Nick Castellanos has now mentioned multiple times how great it is to have a Manager who has played before backs up the reporting from Gelb.

Nick Castellanos Never Showed Rob Thomson Respect

There is a clear pattern of disrespect here. Even when you leave out the Miami incident. Castellnaos says all he did was crack open a beer in front of Thomson. But reports say that Castellnaos said something that left people "disgusted."

Thomson has never said a negative word about Castellnaos publicly. Even after that Miami incident, Thomson continued to play Castellanos every day, despite some players reportedly wanting him to play less. But Castellanos takes every chance he can to take shots at his former manager.

Castellanos is not a Phillie anymore. His actions since the release make it clear why they were so ready to move on. Castellanos shows nothing but disrespect for Rob Thomson. This latest statement is only the latest example of why Castellanos was the problem in this situation.