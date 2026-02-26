New York Rangers vs Philadelphia Flyers: Odds, Spread, and Total

The New York Rangers begin trying to salvage a sour season by winning their first game following the Olympic break this Thursday. The Philadelphia Flyers will visit New York for an 8 p.m. EST contest at MSG, having already emerged from the layoff to fall in defeat 3-1 versus Washington on Wednesday.

Rangers followers went into the brand's Milano-Cortina layoff knowing that the rival New York Islanders, not the 22-29-6 Rangers, would be the Big Apple's sole contender for the playoffs in spring. The Rangers sealed their fate by losing four games in a row prior to the break, falling 19 points out of postseason position in the Eastern Conference. The Rangers are tied for the third-lowest wins this NHL season.

On the plus side, the Rangers were more prominent than the Islanders when it came to entertaining fans of international play this February. Head coach Mike Sullivan and skaters JT Miller and Vincent Trocheck represented Team USA against the Islanders' Bo Horvat and Team Canada in last weekend's gold-medal showdown, which concluded when Jack Hughes of the New Jersey Devils scored in overtime to give the United States its first Men's Ice Hockey gold in 46 years. Trocheck's penalty-killing unit was simply sensational, batting 1.000 by stopping all 18 opposing power plays at the Winter Olympics.

Spread

Rangers -1.5 (+326)

Flyers +1.5 (-245)

Money line

Rangers -116

Flyers +111

Total

Over 6 (+103)

Under 6 (-115)

Note: The above data was collected on Feb. 26, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

New York Rangers vs Philadelphia Flyers Betting Trends

The Rangers lost four games in a row prior to the Olympic break.

New York has beaten Philadelphia in three of the last four meetings.

Gambling totals have gone over four straight times in the matchup.

New York Rangers vs Philadelphia Flyers Injury Reports

New York Rangers

Goaltender Igor Shesterkin is questionable with a lower-body injury.

Center Adam Edstrom is questionable with a lower-body injury.

Defenseman Adam Fox is questionable with a lower-body injury.

Center Mika Zibanejad is day-to-day with an illness.

Center Matt Rempe is on the injured reserve with a thumb injury.

Left winger Conor Sheary is on the injured reserve with a lower-body injury.

Philadelphia Flyers

Center Rodrigo Abols is on the injured reserve with an ankle injury.

Defenseman Ryan Ellis is out for the season with a back injury.

Right winger Tyson Foerster is out for the season with an arm injury.

New York Rangers vs Philadelphia Flyers Predictions and Picks

When the Rangers outscored the Flyers for a 6-3 victory on Jan. 17, they looked nothing at all like the sad sack that would play its way out of the 2025-26 Stanley Cup race just weeks later. Mika Zibanejad, the Olympian who helped Sweden take the United States to overtime on Feb. 18, had a hat trick versus Philadelphia in the Flyers' building. Artemi Panarin tallied two goals, and Miller had two assists.

New York is losing one of its most physical weapons to non-Olympic injury. 6-foot-8 forward Matt Rempe's thumb wound persisted throughout the break. "Without (Rempe), New York loses a massive component of their forechecking identity," bemoans the daily Rangers blogger Hunter Bowman of NY Hockey Insider.