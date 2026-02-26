Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Miami Heat will face the Philadelphia 76ers at 7 p.m. EST on Thursday in a battle of two truly mediocre Eastern Conference teams. Philadelphia is holding on to the sixth seed in the conference, but only a game and a half separates them from the Heat, who are in the eighth seed. These two teams play once more in addition to this game, making each contest important as Miami attempts to climb and the Sixers try to stave them and the rest of the play-in teams off.

Somehow, head coach Erik Spoelstra has turned a middling roster into an offensive powerhouse. Forward Norman Powell and guard Tyler Herro create a formidable one-two scoring punch, while a well-rounded lineup behind them puts up plenty of supplementary scoring. Defensively, things are far less rosy, even with center Bam Adebayo on the floor. The Heat have consistently struggled to get stops, recently allowing 120 points to the Memphis Grizzlies and a ridiculous 128 points to the Giannis Antetokounmpo-less Milwaukee Bucks team. It will only be more difficult to get stops against a far more talented Philly attack.

Injuries have been the primary issue for the Sixers this season, but they should be at full health on Thursday. Center Joel Embiid is probable, which should spell the return of one of the best pick-and-roll duos in the NBA between him and guard Tyrese Maxey. In the first contest between these squads, the Heat gave up 117 points to a Sixers outfit playing without Embiid. Assuming he does take the floor, the center should continue his resurgent season by spearheading an excellent offensive effort in front of Philly's home fans.

Spread

Heat +2.5 (-108)

76ers -2.5 (+101)

Money line

Heat +123

76ers -131

Totals

Over 240.5 (-102)

Under 240.5 (-105)

Note: The above data was collected on Feb. 26, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Heat vs 76ers Betting Trends

The Heat are one of the best teams in the NBA ATS, going 34-25.

The Heat are 19-12 ATS when playing on the road.

The over is 30-29 in Miami's games.

The Sixers are 32-26 ATS this year.

The Sixers are 8-12 ATS as home favorites.

The over is 31-27 in Philadelphia's games.

Heat vs 76ers Injury Reports

Miami Heat

Nikola Jovic, F - Out.

Davion Mitchell, G - Questionable.

Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid, C - Probable.

Heat vs 76ers Prediction and Pick