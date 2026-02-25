This Day in Sports History: February 25
Sports in February include the NBA and NHL seasons, Super Bowl, NBA All-Star game, college basketball tournaments, spring training for the MLB, NASCAR’s Daytona 500, Formula E, some PGA Tour…
Sports in February include the NBA and NHL seasons, Super Bowl, NBA All-Star game, college basketball tournaments, spring training for the MLB, NASCAR's Daytona 500, Formula E, some PGA Tour Events and the Winter Olympics. Over the years, Feb. 25 has witnessed many notable moments and stories involving sporting legends. Here are some of them.
Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records
Great moments in sports history from Feb. 25 included:
- 1904: In the Stanley Cup, the Ottawa Silver 7 swept the Toronto Marlboroughs in two games.
- 1924: Marie Boyd scores 156 points in a Maryland High School basketball game (163-3).
- 1925: Figure skater Nathaniel Niles won the United States Men's Figure Skating championship.
- 1940: The first televised hockey game in the United States aired on this date in 1940. The New York Rangers defeated the visiting Montreal Canadiens 6-2 at Madison Square Garden. The W2XBS broadcasted up to 300 receivers in NYC.
- 1941: The Boston Bruins set an NHL record of a 23-game unbeaten streak.
- 1961: Niagara ended Saint Bonaventure's 99-game home college basketball win streak.
- 1962: Philadelphia Warriors center Wilt Chamberlain scores 67 points against the New York Knicks at the Philadelphia Civic Center for the second successive year. However, the Warriors still lost to the Knicks 149-135.
- 1962: Mike O'Hara completed a record 97th marathon.
- 1964: Muhammad Ali won his first world heavyweight boxing title when Sonny Liston failed to come out for round seven at the Convention Center, in Miami Beach.
- 1968: In the 10th Daytona 500, Driver Cale Yarborough won by less than a second.
- 1977: New Orleans' Pete Maravich sets an NBA record for a guard with 68 points in a game.
- 1981: The most penalized game in the NHL happened between the Bruins vs Northstars for a total of 84 penalties.
- 1989: The heavyweight boxing title fight was between Mike Tyson and Frank Bruno. Tyson TKO's Bruno in five rounds.
- 1991: Businessman Bruce McNall, hockey legend Wayne Gretzky, and actor John Candy bought the CFL's Toronto Argonauts.
- 1994: New York Yankees shortstop Phil Rizzuto got into the Baseball Hall of Fame.
- 2018: The Russian national team, competing under the name of Olympic Athletes from Russia (OAR), won the Olympic ice hockey gold medal in Pyeongchang. They beat Germany, 4-3 in overtime, in the final.
- 2019: James Harden's scoring streak of games with at least 30 points ends at 32, as he scores 28 in the Rockets' 119-111 win over Atlanta in Houston. It was the second-longest mark in NBA history.
- 2019: Caitlin Clark sets the Class 5A state tournament single-game scoring record with 42 points in a game for Dowling Catholic High School against Waukee High School.
Three athletes who stood out on Feb. 25 were Muhammad Ali, Pete Maravich, and Phil Rizzuto.
Ali was famous for his unmatched speed, charisma, and "float like a butterfly, sting like a bee" style, and was a three-time world heavyweight champion. Maravich was known for revolutionizing the game with his incredible ball-handling, flashy passing, and unprecedented scoring ability in the 1960s and 70s. Rizzuto was known as "The Scooter," and a five-time All-Star, later becoming a beloved broadcaster famous for his "Holy Cow!" catchphrase.