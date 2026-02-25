Eagles Indicate Unexpected Focus of the Sean Mannion Offense

The failure to build an effective passing attack has dominated conversations about the Philadelphia Eagles and their inconsistent offense in recent seasons.

Sean Mannion hopes to more effectively utilize the talented offensive weapons surrounding quarterback Jalen Hurts. The first-year offensive coordinator bases his scheme on the same concepts as Kyle Shanahan and Sean McVay.

While the Eagles as an organization have prioritized building a high-octane passing attack in the modern era, their head coach surprisingly revealed a heavier focus on Mannion’s impact in the running game.

Eagles Offense Under Sean Mannion

Zach Berman joined Kincade & Salciunas to discuss his observations from the NFL Combine and recount a conversation with Nick Sirianni about the new-look offense under Sean Mannion.

“My read from talking to Nick was this (hire) was more about the run game concepts than anything else. He was really intrigued by the way… those offenses (under Shanahan,McVay) were running the ball and how that incorporates with the passing game in particular.” -Zach Berman on 97.5 The Fanatic

Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Eagles will look to marry the running game and the passing game more effectively than they did in 2025. The legendary Jeff Stoutland left the coaching staff this offseason, primarily because of disagreements about the direction of the offense in his role as run game coordinator.

Ryan Mahaffey will work under Mannion as the new run game coordinator. Jeff McLane discussed potential adjustments to the blocking schemes after the staff changes.

Stoutland typically focused on getting offensive linemen to the second level of opposing defenses. The priority allowed interior tandems like Jason Kelce and Brandon Brooks or Landon Dickerson and Cam Jurgens to showcase their athleticism.

The Shanahan/McVay running schemes, conversely, tend to encourage more of a slant style in blocking paths. The roots trace all the way back to Shanahan’s father Mike when he coached the Denver Broncos in the 1990s and early 2000s. He and legendary offensive line coach Alex Gibbs developed an unprecedented ability to use running backs interchangeably, which significantly influenced the future of NFL personnel decisions.

Jalen Hurts has revealed his limitations as a passer. He struggles to anticipate or react to blitzes and to throw the ball effectively in the middle of the field on intermediate routes. While the Eagles hope to improve both through the air and on the ground, their offense under Sean Mannion could focus more on building strengths in the running game.

Hurts kept defenses off balance during the Super Bowl season in 2024 with his own ability as a runner to distract defenders in the box from focusing too heavily on the dominant Saquon Barkley. The Eagles finished second in the NFL in rushing yards and fourth in EPA per rush.