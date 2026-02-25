George Mason vs Saint Joseph’s Odds, Spread, and Totals

The George Mason Patriots will face the St. Joseph's Hawks at 7 p.m. EST on Wednesday in a high-level Atlantic 10 conference rematch. If the Hawks are to stand any chance of a late-season run towards the top of the standings, they must avenge their prior loss to the Patriots here. Meanwhile, George Mason will look to rectify a horrific stretch of play that has seen it drop three consecutive games, none of which were particularly close.

Part of the Patriots' success has come from their well-roundedness. There are four players on the team who average double-digit points per game, led by guard Kory Mincy's 14.8. However, that multifaceted approach covers up the fact that George Mason lacks a reliable closer, a player that head coach Tony Skinn can rely on to score in isolation in crucial moments. That absence has been sorely evident in the team's last three games, when the Patriots failed to shoot more than 45% from the field. The offense, and ideally Mincy, will need to step up to the plate if George Mason is to avoid its fourth consecutive loss.

The Hawks only recently managed to dispose of a losing streak of their own, knocking off St. Bonaventure 71-65 to get back in the win column. They followed that up with another win, this time a blowout victory over Loyola Chicago. Those wins are not exactly awe-inspiring, but they do show that St. Joseph's is playing to its level of talent consistently. Additionally, the Hawks shot an abysmal 27% from the field and 31% from three in their first meeting with George Mason, and they still managed to only lose by eight. If there is any sort of improvement from the field, which there is bound to be, St. Joseph's will be locked in a close contest at home on Wednesday.

Spread

George Mason -1 (-106)

St. Joseph's +1 (-112)

Money line

George Mason -116

St. Joseph's -103

Totals

Over 138.5 (-107)

Under 138.5 (-111)

Note: The above data was collected on Feb. 25, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

George Mason vs St. Joseph's Betting Trends

The Patriots are 1-4 ATS in their last five games.

The Patriots are also 1-4 ATS in their last five games on the road.

The under is 3-2 in George Mason's last five contests.

The Hawks are 3-2 ATS in their last five.

The Hawks are 4-1 ATS in their last five home games.

The under has hit in six straight St. Joseph's games.

George Mason vs St. Joseph's Injury Reports

George Mason Patriots

No injuries of note.

St. Joseph's Hawks

Steven Solano, C - Questionable.

George Mason vs St. Joseph's Prediction and Pick