Eagles Mock Draft Roundup 2.0- The Future Lane Johnson?

It is NFL Combine time. The Combine might not carry as much weight as many like to think in who gets drafted where, but it does mark the start of draft season. From here, there will start to be Pro-Days, some private workouts, and teams will start to zero in on who they want to target.

NFL Combine Week also means a fresh batch of Mock Drafts. We already did a Mock Draft Roundup 1.0 for the Eagles. But a few weeks later, did any of these mock draft writers change their mind already? Here is a look at who the draft experts have going to the Eagles at pick 23 this year.

OT- Blake Miller- Clemson

"Even if Lane Johnson decides to put off retirement, I believe the Eagles would not mind having his eventual replacement on the roster."

In his Mock Draft 1.0, Jeremiah had the Eagles taking a CB. That made no sense. This makes a ton of sense. Even with Johnson back, there is a very good chance the Eagles take an OT. And Miller makes sense. He is an athletically gifted Tackle, that needs some coaching to help him use his hands better.

One issue with that is they no longer have Jeff Stoutland. With Stout, taking high-upside Tackles that need to be coached up made a ton of sense. But even without him, they should still have the confidence to take a guy with high upside, especially when they will have him getting mentored by Lane Johnson.

WR- KC Concepcion- Texas A&M

"Whether or not Philly keeps A.J. Brown, the offense needs a bursty separator to help Jalen Hurts and the passing game. Concepcion's RAC ability (run after catch) could allow the Eagles to bring back the RPO game that helped their franchise quarterback flourish during two Super Bowl runs."

Brooks, like Jeremiah, had the Eagles taking a CB in 1.0. Also, like Jeremiah, he made a much more sensible pick in 2.0. There is a real chance AJ Brown gets traded. If they do, they will need to add a WR. Concepcion is a different kind of WR than Brown, and they might not want to pair DeVonta Smith with another smaller WR, but the idea of the pick makes sense. As Brooks mentioned, Conception's speed could add a great wrinkle to the Eagles' offense.

TE- Kenyon Sadiq- Oregon

"If Philadelphia doesn't bring back free agent Dallas Goedert, it would be smart to draft a top-end replacement. Quarterback Jalen Hurts found Goedert for a team-high 11 receiving touchdowns last season, and he was the third-most-targeted pass catcher on the roster. In other words, Hurts likes throwing to his TE1. Sadiq had eight touchdown receptions last season, and he's explosive and does a lot of damage after the catch. NFC defenses would have a tough time matching up with him because of his speed and 6-foot-3, 245-pound size."

For Kiper, this was his first mock draft of the year. He went with someone who came up a lot in Mock Draft Roundup 1.0. The Eagles will have a big need at TE. Sadiq makes a ton of sense at pick 23. Like Goedert, he is an explosive pass catcher at TE. We don't know what the new offense will look like, but a great receiver at TE can fit in any offensive system.

TE- Kenyon Sadiq- Oregon

"Sadiq would make the potential loss of Dallas Goedert far easier to stomach. He’s a big-time blocker and a good route runner who is tough to tackle in space. He’s also fast enough to run away from plenty of linebackers. He had a team-high eight touchdown catches for the Ducks in his final season, despite playing through some injuries."