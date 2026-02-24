Travis Sanheim: Gold Medal Game ‘Exactly’ Why Players Wanted Best-on-Best

Travis Sanheim celebrated in the euphoria of an overtime winner with Team Canada at the NHL 4 Nations Face-Off in February 2025. However, he found himself on the losing end of another thriller at the Winter Olympics in Milano Cortina.

The Philadelphia Flyers defenseman joined Unfiltered with Ricky Bo and Bill Colarulo to discuss his silver medal performance, an unexpected teddy bear gift, and the experience facing Jack Hughes and Team USA in the gold medal game.

Travis Sanheim With Team Canada

Sanheim played five games at the 2026 Winter Olympics. He unsurprisingly showcased his most valuable skill as an athletic skater to fit smoothly on a Canadian blue line loaded with NHL stars.

The Manitoba native and former Western Hockey Leaguer finished with a +6 rating for the tournament. He assisted on Shea Theodore’s tying goal against Team Finland in the third period of Canada's semifinal matchup.

Sanheim spoke about Team USA’s victory with sportsmanship after the tense gold medal game captivated a North American and international audience full of both hockey fans and casual viewers.

“Obviously, disappointing to lose that game, yet, to play a country like the US and the guys on the other side. Obviously, I experienced it last year at the 4 Nations. I know that they have a great team. They’ve got a good future and a lot of good players that continue to be developed.” -Travis Sanheim on 97.5 The Fanatic

Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Brian Boucher called the gold medal game between Team USA and Team Canada the fastest paced hockey game he’d ever seen. The skill level in the NHL is at an all-time high, and the international best-on-best between the top two nations maximized the talent level.

Sanheim told Unfiltered that the incredible international best-on-best matchup was exactly why players fought so hard to return to the Olympics. The Milano Cortina Games were the first in 12 years with NHL players participating. CBA negotiations became difficult, but the league ultimately agreed to the three-week break.

Rivalry matchups between the United States and Canada in back-to-back years have reignited an era of best-on-best hockey. Auston Matthews and the Tkachuk brothers finally have their shot to challenge Connor McDavid, Nathan Mackinnon, and a loaded cast of Canadian superstars.

“It makes for a really good rival and really good games. You’ve seen it the last two years, best-on-best. That’s what makes it exciting to have those games... Credit to them, they got the job done, but just to be a part of that and share the same ice and to have the game that we did, and for it to be as close as it was, just exciting for our game... That’s why we want to play best-on-best, exactly what you saw the other night. Those are two rivals going at it. It could’ve went either way.” -Travis Sanheim on 97.5 The Fanatic

He also spoke in awe of the magnitude of the Olympic experience in Italy. He spent one night in the Olympic village before moving to a hotel in the area for the remainder of the tournament.

Sanheim also shed some insight on the viral teddy bears that confused some silver medalists after the heartbreaking loss.

“Guys were a little bit surprised, I think, after receiving the medal and then them handing you a stuffed animal. I guess that’s all part of it. I think everyone received one that got a medal. I’m not even sure where mine is at. I’m sure I’ll keep it and have it as a memory of some sort, or maybe give it to a niece or a nephew.” -Travis Sanheim on 97.5 The Fanatic

The intensity and adrenaline won’t necessarily carry to NHL action. However, Sanheim will return to the Flyers on time for the final 26 games of the regular season. They sit 13th in the Eastern Conference after a slump heading into the 19-day break for the Winter Olympics.