Philadelphia 76ers vs Indiana Pacers Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Philadelphia 76ers will face the Indiana Pacers at 7 p.m. EST on Tuesday. The Sixers continue to frustrate their fans with inconsistent play, staving off the Orlando Magic for…

Ezra Bernstein
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 19: Pascal Siakam #43 of the Indiana Pacers battles with Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers in the second half at Xfinity Mobile Arena on January 19, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The 76ers defeated the Pacers 113-104. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers will face the Indiana Pacers at 7 p.m. EST on Tuesday. The Sixers continue to frustrate their fans with inconsistent play, staving off the Orlando Magic for the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference as the season marches on. A year ago, this would have been a potential playoff preview, but the Pacers have been decimated by injuries, leading to a campaign that was essentially over by the All-Star Break. They will now play for pride in front of their home fans on Tuesday.

Injuries seem to plague Philadelphia every single season, and this campaign has been no different. Center Joel Embiid has looked like a world-beater when he is healthy, but a variety of ailments have kept him off the floor, forcing the Sixers to look elsewhere for production. Luckily, guard Tyrese Maxey has evolved into an All-NBA caliber player, averaging 29.0 points and 6.7 assists per contest. A matchup against the Pacers should not push Philly to the brink, even with Embiid likely watching from the sidelines once again.

While the Sixers have continually dealt with a handful of injuries, it feels as if Indiana simply cannot catch a break when it comes to health. Just about every single player who began the season in the starting five has missed a significant chunk of the season, circumstances that only served to exacerbate the absence of star guard Tyrese Haliburton. Coming into this contest, the Pacers have lost three straight contests, two of which came against the Washington Wizards. A date with the Sixers, even with Philly's trademark tendency to play down to opponents, will almost certainly land Indiana a fourth loss in as many games.

Spread

  • 76ers -9.5 (-108)
  • Pacers +9.5 (+104)

Money line

  • 76ers -426
  • Pacers +400

Totals

  • Over 233.5 (-104)
  • Under 233.5 (-108)

Note: The above data was collected on Feb. 24, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

  • The Sixers are 31-26 ATS this season.
  • The Sixers have been excellent on the road, going 18-9 ATS.
  • The over is 17-15 when Philadelphia enters the game as a favorite.
  • The Pacers have not been as bad as expected ATS, going 28-30.
  • The Pacers are 17-12 ATS when playing at home.
  • The under is 33-25 in Indiana's games.

76ers vs Pacers Injury Reports

Philadelphia 76ers

  • Joel Embiid, C - Questionable.

Indiana Pacers

  • Andrew Nembhard, G - Questionable.
  • TJ McConnell, G - Questionable.
  • Kam Jones, G - Questionable.
  • Aaron Nesmith, G - Out.
  • Pascal Siakam, F - Doubtful.
  • Micah Potter, F - Questionable.
  • Ivica Zubac, C - Out.

76ers vs Pacers Prediction and Pick

While the Pacers have been truly atrocious this season, a 10-point spread against the Sixers on their home court is a bit rich. However, the injury report does loom large, as if Nembhard and McConnell both sit with Siakam, the right move is take the Sixers. If the injury situation remains fluid up to tipoff, the under becomes the best choice, as both teams are dealing with injuries that should prove to be significant impairments to their scoring abilities.

Indiana PacersPhiladelphia 76ers
Ezra BernsteinWriter
