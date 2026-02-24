Philadelphia 76ers vs Indiana Pacers Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Philadelphia 76ers will face the Indiana Pacers at 7 p.m. EST on Tuesday. The Sixers continue to frustrate their fans with inconsistent play, staving off the Orlando Magic for the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference as the season marches on. A year ago, this would have been a potential playoff preview, but the Pacers have been decimated by injuries, leading to a campaign that was essentially over by the All-Star Break. They will now play for pride in front of their home fans on Tuesday.

Injuries seem to plague Philadelphia every single season, and this campaign has been no different. Center Joel Embiid has looked like a world-beater when he is healthy, but a variety of ailments have kept him off the floor, forcing the Sixers to look elsewhere for production. Luckily, guard Tyrese Maxey has evolved into an All-NBA caliber player, averaging 29.0 points and 6.7 assists per contest. A matchup against the Pacers should not push Philly to the brink, even with Embiid likely watching from the sidelines once again.

While the Sixers have continually dealt with a handful of injuries, it feels as if Indiana simply cannot catch a break when it comes to health. Just about every single player who began the season in the starting five has missed a significant chunk of the season, circumstances that only served to exacerbate the absence of star guard Tyrese Haliburton. Coming into this contest, the Pacers have lost three straight contests, two of which came against the Washington Wizards. A date with the Sixers, even with Philly's trademark tendency to play down to opponents, will almost certainly land Indiana a fourth loss in as many games.

Spread

76ers -9.5 (-108)

Pacers +9.5 (+104)

Money line

76ers -426

Pacers +400

Totals

Over 233.5 (-104)

Under 233.5 (-108)

Note: The above data was collected on Feb. 24, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

76ers vs Pacers Betting Trends

The Sixers are 31-26 ATS this season.

The Sixers have been excellent on the road, going 18-9 ATS.

The over is 17-15 when Philadelphia enters the game as a favorite.

The Pacers have not been as bad as expected ATS, going 28-30.

The Pacers are 17-12 ATS when playing at home.

The under is 33-25 in Indiana's games.

76ers vs Pacers Injury Reports

Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid, C - Questionable.

Indiana Pacers

Andrew Nembhard, G - Questionable.

TJ McConnell, G - Questionable.

Kam Jones, G - Questionable.

Aaron Nesmith, G - Out.

Pascal Siakam, F - Doubtful.

Micah Potter, F - Questionable.

Ivica Zubac, C - Out.

76ers vs Pacers Prediction and Pick