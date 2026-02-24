George Washington vs La Salle Odds, Spread, and Total

Fresh off a dominant win over Rhode Island and their best defensive outing of the season, La Salle welcomes George Washington to Philadelphia for a Tuesday night clash. Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. EST at John Glaser Arena in Philadelphia, with the Atlantic 10 matchup airing on ESPN+.

La Salle (8-19, 4-10 A-10) enters off a stifling 59-46 victory over Rhode Island on Saturday, where the Explorers held the Rams to just 29.1% shooting. The win snapped a six-game losing skid and highlighted the team's resilience as they navigate a roster decimated by injuries, including season-ending setbacks for leading scorer Jaeden Marshall. Rob Dockery posted 19 points and 15 rebounds against URI, while freshman Ashton Walker tallied 18 points and 10 boards to earn Big 5 Rookie of the Week honors.

George Washington (15-12, 6-8 A-10), which won the first meeting 77-55 in January, arrives looking to rebound from an 89-75 loss to VCU. The Revolutionaries lead the A-10 in three-point attempts, with Luke Hunger scoring 20 or more points in three consecutive games, including 24 points in the loss to VCU.

Spread

George Washington -6.5 (-117)

La Salle +6.5 (+100)

Moneyline

George Washington -317

La Salle +300

Total

Over 146.5 (-104)

Under 146.5 (-108)

Note: The above data was collected on Feb. 24, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

George Washington vs La Salle Betting Trends

George Washington is 1-5 against the spread in their last six games.

La Salle is 4-1 against the spread in their last five home matchups.

The total has gone under in seven of George Washington's past nine games.

The total has gone under in La Salle's last eight games.

The under has hit in the six previous meetings between these teams.

La Salle has won eight of the last nine home matchups against George Washington.

George Washington vs La Salle Injury Reports

George Washington

Bubu Benjamin, G — Questionable.

Rafael Castro, C — Questionable.

Ty Bevins, G — Questionable.

Jalen Rougier-Roane, G — Out.

La Salle

Bowyn Beatty, F — Questionable.

Jerome Brewer, F — Questionable.

Jaeden Marshall, G — Questionable.

Josiah Harris, F — Questionable.

Josue Grullon, G — Questionable.

Arlan Masharaliyev, G — Questionable.

Justin Archer, F — Out.

Noah Collier, F — Out.

George Washington vs La Salle Predictions and Picks

"George Washington is the far better team in this match, and it will show from the opening minutes Tuesday night. Look for the Revolutionaries to jump out early as they dominate a lackluster La Salle team. George Washington averages 17 points more per game than La Salle, and that will be the difference in this matchup. Take George Washington to do the work leading to the win and cover on the road in Philadelphia. Final score prediction: George Washington Revolutionaries win 74-62." — Cameron Ross, Picks and Parlays

"The 279th-ranked offense in the nation could be without three of their top four scorers in this one. This is not a good sign for La Salle. The Explorers are short on talent and are not going to be able to keep this close. Dockery has stepped up in recent games, but he does most of his work around the rim as a 6-foot-6 forward, and George Washington has Hunger in the middle at 6-foot-10 and 250 pounds .... La Salle doesn't have enough healthy talent to keep this one close. Take George Washington to win and cover." — Paul Biagioli, Winners & Whiners