Flyers 2026 NHL Trade Deadline Preview: 4 Candidates To Move

Danny Briere set expectations for the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline when he joined 97.5 The Fanatic at the Flyers Charities Carnival.

“It’s probably going to be on the quieter side. We’re not looking to unload unless something too good came to us. We’re not looking at rentals. We’re not ready for that. This is not the time to spend assets to try to just get in, to make a push for the playoffs. It might be a quieter deadline than it’s been the last couple years.” -Danny Briere on 97.5 The Fanatic

After the deadline passes on Friday, March 6 at 3pm, the outlook on the Philadelphia Flyers and their long-term rebuild probably won’t have changed too drastically.

However, Briere and the Flyers will consider subtracting at least four players after slipping out of the playoff race with 12 losses in their final 15 games before the Olympic break.

Selling at 6 Straight NHL Trade Deadlines?

The Flyers made a milestone announcement on January 5 one day before reaching the midpoint of the 2025-26 season in Eastern Conference playoff position.

Christian Dvorak signed a five-year extension through the 2030-31 season. The Flyers committed long-term money to a 29-year-old pending unrestricted free agent (UFA). Was the rebuild finally turning in a new direction?

Briere has insisted during his three years as Flyers general manager that the players will dictate the timeline of the rebuild. The players abruptly validated his hesitation to begin the second half of the season with a 3-8-4 free fall into 13th place in the East.

The front office will almost certainly subtract from the NHL roster ahead of the deadline for the sixth consecutive season. The current roster includes fewer obvious candidates this season, and Briere admitted himself during training camp that in-season deals probably wouldn’t involve draft picks as the primary return.

“Ideally, if we do make some moves, it would be more for players that can help, maybe not quite right now, but not a draft pick. Hopefully it's a prospect that's almost ready to help us. I think we're shifting away hopefully from only draft picks and looking a little bit more at prospects.” -Danny Briere

While Briere won’t (and hasn’t at any point) considered buying rental players focused on the playoffs this season, he has left the door open for roster additions. The Trevor Zegras deal brought the Flyers one of their best forwards this season. Briere has left the door open for a similar type of move for a younger player looking for a better long-term fit.

4 Flyers Who Could Be Traded

Rasmus Ristolainen

Age: 31

Position: Defenseman

Contract: $5.1 million average annual value (AAV), UFA after 2026-27

Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

Bobby Brink

Age: 24

Position: Right Wing

Remaining Contract: $1.5 million AAV, Restricted Free Agent (RFA) after 2025-26

Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Emil Andrae

Age: 24

Position: Defenseman

Remaining Contract: $900,000 AAV, RFA after 2025-26

Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Noah Juulsen

Age: 28

Position: Defenseman

Remaining Contract: $900,000 AAV, UFA after 2025-26