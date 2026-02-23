Tush Push Not Expected To Be Banned This Off-Season

One of the major stories last off-season was the NFL's attempt to ban the Tush Push. Roger Goodel made it his personal mission. Coaches like Sean McDermott called it a dangerous play, even while his team ran it as much as the Eagles.

It did not work out for the NFL. Even after delaying the vote from the League Meetings in April to the Spring Meetings, the NFL still could not get the votes it needed. The proposal failed to pass, and the Tush Push survived to see another year.

It did not work out for the Eagles. Their offense struggled, and even the once-unstoppable Tush Push did not work well for them. They converted just 63% of the attempts, 10% lower than the league average, and nearly 30% lower than their rate in 2024.

Oddly enough, now that the Eagles are not good at it, it seems there will not be another attempt to ban it. Co-Chairman of the Competition Committee Rich McKay says he does not expect there to be a proposal this year.

"There's no team proposal that I've seen from it," McKay said. "So, I wouldn't envision it. But you never know."

This was not just a debate last season; it took over the NFL offseason. Nearly every coach was put on record for their thoughts, as were the GMs and team Owners who spoke to the media around April or May. It was a heated debate that had coaches and GMs confronting each other in the hallways at the League Meetings.

Weird that once it no longer helped the Eagles, people stopped caring. Did the debate just take it out of people last year? Or was it, as many expected last season, always about targeting the Eagles specifically?